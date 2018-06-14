Business Live: Rolls-Royce in major restructuring

Reuters

It's London Tech Week, and the Today programme's business team has de-camped to one of the events, the Founders Forum, where some of the movers and shakers are to be found.

One-such is Shazam's chief executive Rich Riley. His music app - one feature is that it identifies a song if you record a sample on a phone - was founded in London. But he says his staff are truly international, comprising more than 30 nationalities.

"The diversity of talent is really one of the things that makes our products so great, so one of our biggest concerns around Brexit would be the impact on talent," Riley says.

But is he seeing any impact yet? "We're seeing some concerns from people around things like their employment status. But so far it's at the question-level, rather than people taking action."