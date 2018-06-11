Business Live: Monday 11 June

Getty Images

So what now for cross-Atlantic relations and trade following the G7 summit?

Emanuel Adam is a director of British American Business, which represents companies on both sides of the Atlantic.

He told Wake Up to Money the past two years had seen a major switch in emphasis from the US as it moves away from multilateral trade deals to bilateral ones, and also moves away from being a leader on trade deals.

"This is the biggest worry to the business community right now - we are losing the US as a leader and ally on trade."