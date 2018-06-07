Business Live: Thursday 7 June

More on CVAs now, and on Today Ian Fletcher of the British Property Federation explained one of the key changes landlords want to see being made to the CVA process.

"The only way to challenge [a CVA application] at the moment is to go to court - that's not a particularly appetising proposition for anybody," he said.

"These are big decisions, they involve billions of pounds and they involve people's jobs and at the moment the only person that is the judge and jury on those is the insolvency practitioner so there is a group already that exists called the pre-pack panel, they could have a role in terms of giving a second opinion."