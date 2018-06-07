Business Live: Thursday 7 June

More on CVAs now, and on Today Ian Fletcher of the British Property Federation explained one of the key changes landlords want to see being made to the CVA process.
"The only way to challenge [a CVA application] at the moment is to go to court - that's not a particularly appetising proposition for anybody," he said.
"These are big decisions, they involve billions of pounds and they involve people's jobs and at the moment the only person that is the judge and jury on those is the insolvency practitioner so there is a group already that exists called the pre-pack panel, they could have a role in terms of giving a second opinion."
On Today, the British Property Federation's (BPF) Ian Fletcher is asked why landlords don't just vote against CVAs if they're not happy with them.
"Because the vote is stacked against them. Even if they all said 'no' they wouldn't win the vote. The CVAs are set up by the insolvency practitioner to ensure that they get through."
The BPF wants to see changes to the CVA process which Mr Fletcher said would "restore a bit of confidence in the system".
"It's very important that CVAs are there as a mechanism but one that landlords will feel confident in supporting and not ones that are abused," he added.
Landlords point to 'dark arts' around CVAs
Landlords have called for a government review as more struggling firms ask for rent reductions.
The British Property Federation says too many companies are abusing an insolvency process called a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA).
The pushback from landlords comes as House of Fraser tries to finalise a rescue plan that involves a CVA (see earlier post).
BPF policy director Ian Fletcher told Today that landlords had a "proud record" of supporting businesses in trouble . "A number of High Street names that wouldn't exist today if landlords hadn't stepped in," he said.
However, he added, there are some "dark arts" around CVAs - some of the recent CVAs have "minimised landlords calls and maximised other creditors calls".
Buffett calls for end of quarterly reporting
Companies should stop reporting earnings every quarter, according to two giants of the business world.
Investment guru Warren Buffett and banker Jamie Dimon have written a joint opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal.
They say quarterly reports encourage a short-term outlook which hurts the economy.
Government's 'incredible' ignorance over Carillion
"The collapse of Carillion raises questions about the capacity and competence of government as a client in complex outsourcing contracts," said John Tizard, an independent adviser on public service stratergy, a former director of outsourcing group Capita, and former leader of Bedfordshire County Council.
He argues governments shouldn't be engaging in complex outsourcing deals at all.
"The government did not know until less than a year before the final collapse of Carillion the total size and number of contracts that Carillion had with the public sector, or indeed with the government itself. That is incredible," Mr Tizard told the 5 live.
Landlords want second opinion on CVAs
CVA process shouldn't be 'abused' say landlords
Buffett calls for end of quarterly reporting
Companies should stop reporting earnings every quarter, according to two giants of the business world.
Investment guru Warren Buffett and banker Jamie Dimon have written a joint opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal.
They say quarterly reports encourage a short-term outlook which hurts the economy.
The collapse of construction giant Carillion will cost UK taxpayers an estimated £148m, the National Audit Office has said.
House of Fraser rescue could still cause pain
BBC Radio 5 live
Even if House of Fraser agrees a rescue plan with its creditors, there will be pain for many High Streets says Laura Lambie, senior investment director at Investec Wealth and Investment.
That's because it plans to shut about half of its department stores and as those stores are big they tend to "cement" many High Streets by drawing in shoppers, she says.
We're not exactly sure when House of Fraser will announce its plans, it could be today.
Google braced for big EU fine
Google controls Android, the operating system used by 80% of the world's smartphones.
European Union authorities say that Google has misused that market dominance, and will hit the firm with a hefty fine, reports the Financial Times today.
The US group imposed illegal terms on firms that make mobile devices that use Android, the report says.
The fine is expected to be announced within weeks.
The European Union has been battling with Google over competition issues for years. You might remember it fined the company €2.42bn last year for promoting its own shopping service ahead of rivals.
Welcome to Thursday's Business Live page.
Google could be whacked with a big fine from the European Union over its Android operating system, reports the FT.
We are waiting to hear from House of Fraser about its rescue plan, which could see half of its stores close. That announcement could come today.
And we'll keep an eye on shares of DGMT, after Paul Dacre stepped down as Editor of the Daily Mail after 26 years.