Business Live: Wednesday 6 June

Airbus

Just ten years after the A380 "superjumbo" came into service, two planes that were used by Singapore Airlines haven't been able to find a buyer, and the German investment company that owns them says it will break them up for parts.

It doesn't bode well for the future of the A380 - or is it just a one-off blip?

Jon Ostrower is editor-in-chief of @theaircurrent, a new news service for the aviation industry

He points out that one problem is that the planes are now about 10-11 years old and the cost of fitting out an aircraft for use by a different airline is very expensive.

But also "the demand for bigger aircraft has been falling over the last decade... and production rates rates have been falling at Boeing and Airbus because airlines have preferred smaller aircraft".