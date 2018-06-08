Business Live: Petrobras chief executive resigns
Summary
- Get in touch: bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk
- Petrobras chief executive resigns
- FTSE shares close flat
- Mothercare confirms £28m share issue
- European stock markets trading higher
- UK manufacturing activity edges up
- Competition probe into funeral sector
Live Reporting
By Mary-Ann Russon
All times stated are UK
Good night
That's it for this week on Business Live - thanks for reading. We'll be back bright and early at 06:00 on Monday.
Do join us then for all the latest breaking news and analysis from the business world.
Wall Street closes slightly ahead
Wall Street shares have ended the day slightly ahead, thanks to much better-than-expected jobs data mitigating losses due to investor fears over the impact of retaliatory tariffs being imposed by other countries on US exports.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed around 0.9% ahead to 24,635.21.
The S&P 500 ended around 1% stronger to 2,734.36.
And finally, the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed 1.51% up, or 112.22 points higher to 7,554.33.
ZX Vega+ console faces Indiegogo's debt collectors
Indiegogo has said that it is willing to extend the deadline it gave to a project attempting to make a handheld version of a classic British computer.
But the crowdfunding site says that the team behind the ZX Spectrum Vega+ has yet to meet its conditions.
In February, Indiegogo threatened to appoint debt collectors if the campaign had not fulfilled its commitments by the end of May.
The project's chief told the BBC he was "still determined to deliver".
Lush 'anti-spy cops' campaign criticised
Cosmetics company Lush has been heavily criticised on social media for a campaign aimed at drawing attention to the so-called UK "spy cops" scandal.
Lush says it is highlighting "the ongoing undercover policing scandal, where officers have infiltrated the lives, homes and beds of activists."
Many on social media have accused the company of attacking the police and have called the campaign "disgusting".
But in response, Lush said it was not "an anti-police campaign".
Trump hits out at Canada
President Trump has been busy on Twitter today.
After maintaining his silence yesterday, Trump responded to Canada's announcement that it intended to impose tariffs on many US exports...
Visa's reach in Europe
We have not heard any further updates on when the ongoing outage that is affecting transactions with Visa debit chip and pin cards will be resolved, or how many people or transactions are affected.
In the meantime, here's an interesting fact about the card-processing company.
On average, across debit, credit and pre-paid cards, Visa processes over 2.3 billion transactions every quarter and accounts for £1 in £3 of all UK spending.
Megan Markle's earrings sell out in 10 minutes
And now for something different.
When Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attended Prince Charles' birthday party in Buckingham Palace last week, she was wearing a pair of tiny rose gold and diamond earrings by Parisian jewellery designer Vanessa Tugendhaft.
According to People magazine, the earrings - which retail for $2,945 - sold out in just ten minutes, and there is now a long waiting list of people who eager to purchase them too, as well as a matching necklace.
Harley-Davidson responds to potential EU retaliation
As you may have heard, the EU is retaliating against Trump's steel and aluminium tariffs by taxing US exports.
The wide-ranging list includes Bourbon whiskey, consumer goods, motorbikes, jeans, tobacco, orange juice and cranberries.
Harley-Davidson is not pleased to hear about the proposed tariffs, of course.
"Harley-Davidson’s purpose is to help our customers fulfill dreams of freedom around the world. We support free and fair trade and hope for a quick resolution to this issue," said a spokesperson.
"We believe import tariffs on steel and aluminum will drive up costs for all products made with these raw materials, regardless of their origin.
"We are currently evaluating our options for managing anticipated cost increases following today’s announcement. Additionally, we believe a punitive, retaliatory tariff on Harley-Davidson motorcycles in any of our major markets would have a significant impact on our sales, our dealers, our suppliers and our customers in those markets."
Chip and pin machines 'down across the country'
BBC News journalist Jonathan Josephs tweets from Borehamwood...
Radio silence
Apologies for the radio silence over the last hour - at New Broadcasting House, we too have been affected by the Visa outage currently going on.
Our own staff cafeterias are now confined to cash payments or MasterCard - chip n pin Visa debit card payments are still being rejected.
Visa payment disruption hits Europe
Card payments are failing across the UK and elsewhere in Europe, Visa has said.
The extent of the disruption is not yet clear but customers have been complaining that payments have been denied.
Barclays and Bank of Ireland advised customers to use ATMs to withdraw cash, which appear to still be working.
Visa is working to resolve the issue but one payments firm said transactions were now working intermittently but there was a backlog.
What can a country do against rising global oil prices?
Daniel Gallas
BBC South America business correspondent
That’s a question Brazil has been grappling with for about a decade.
From 2011 to 2016, state-controlled giant Petrobras - which plays a big part in domestic fuel prices - offered great subsidies to consumers. They helped keep Brazil’s inflation down and secured job creation, but Petrobras suffered huge losses that threatened the company’s long-term prospects.
Then in 2016 came Mr Pedro Parente and the company took a U-turn. All subsidies were lifted and fuel costs began to oscillate according to global prices.
Petrobras’ financial credibility was restored but diesel consumers - particularly lorry drivers - felt a shock when global oil prices shot up.
Having tried both radical approaches, it is unclear what lies ahead for Petrobras and Brazil now. Mr. Parente’s resignation suggests some form of government intervention in prices will come.
But few investors will be pleased with the idea of purchasing shares of a company that is focussed on tackling inflation and unemployment, rather than just producing oil.
Are you having problems paying with Visa?
Visa has told the BBC that it is currently experiencing a service disruption in Europe and that some Visa transactions may not be processed.
Have you been affected by this problem? Please tweet @BBCBusiness and let us know.
London closes flat
London shares have closed flat, thanks to easing investor worries over Italy as new prime minister Giuseppe Conte was sworn in today, and a boost in financial and mining stocks.
The FTSE 100 ended 23.6 points or 0.3% higher to 7,701.77, led by Johnson Matthey, rising 4% to £36.55 as it recovered today, after announcing on Wednesday that its profits fell by a third as it invested funds into developing batteries for electric cars.
The FTSE 250 closed 138.7 points or 0.7% ahead to 20,984.92. Top of the winners was FirstGroup, rising 6.7% to £95.85 after sliding yesterday as its chief executive departed following disappointing results.
US tariffs a dangerous game, says EU
The US is playing a "dangerous game" by slapping tariffs on European steel and aluminium, the European Union's trade commissioner has said.
Cecilia Malmstrom warned the move by US President Donald Trump would have consequences for the economic recovery of the EU, as well as US consumers.
The EU has issued a 10-page list of tariffs on US goods ranging from Harley-Davidson motorcycles to bourbon.
Canada and Mexico have also made retaliatory tariff lists of their own.
Fiat Chrysler to invest $9bn in electric cars
Fiat Chrysler has said it plans to invest $9bn (£6.8bn) in developing electric cars in an effort to catch up with rivals.
However, chief executive Sergio Marchionne, outlining the firm's latest five-year plan, said internal combustion engines would "continue to be in the vast majority of our products" as well.
Fiat Chrysler has lagged behind other big carmakers in the race to go electric. It now intends to make 60% of its European car production hybrid or fully electric by 2022,
TSB letter error 'may have broken law'
Some TSB customers receiving letters acknowledging a complaint over the recent IT meltdown have also been sent other customers' details.
Letters from the bank showed the name, address and reference number of somebody else.
The bank has apologised for the errors, but one MP has suggested that the error could breach new data protection rules.
Treasury Committee member John Mann said: "There is a danger action could be taken against the bank."
The government steps in
More on the Petrobras news - the three-day strike held by truckers across Brazil has led to the Brazilian government stepping in to lower oil prices.
In a statement, Petrobras said that its other executives would remain, and its board would select an interim chief executive today to replace Pedro Parente (pictured above).
BreakingPetrobras chief executive steps down
Pedro Parente, the chief executive of Brazilian state oil company Petrobras, has stepped down.
Brazilian oil workers held a three-day strike from Wednesday calling for Mr Parente to resign and for an end to the company's policy of setting prices at free-market rates, which has led to high oil prices this year.
Shares in Petrobras are down 8.4% and still falling following the news.
Wall Street opens slightly higher
Wall Street shares have opened slightly higher, thanks to stronger-than-expected US jobs data, which has cemented expectations of an interest rate hike in June.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is 199 points or 0.8% ahead to 24,614.81, led by Intel, rising 2.6% to $56.61 after announcing Optane memory on Thursday - a next-gen technology much more powerful than current data storage devices.
The S&P 500 is 23 points or 0.9% up to 2,728.24. Top of the winners is online holiday review site TripAdvisor, up 4% to $54.21.
And finally, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is 65.5 points or 0.9% higher to 7,507.61, led by computer chip manufacturer Xilinx, which is up 3% to $70.09.