Business Live: Petrobras chief executive resigns

Wall Street shares have ended the day slightly ahead, thanks to much better-than-expected jobs data mitigating losses due to investor fears over the impact of retaliatory tariffs being imposed by other countries on US exports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed around 0.9% ahead to 24,635.21.

The S&P 500 ended around 1% stronger to 2,734.36.

And finally, the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed 1.51% up, or 112.22 points higher to 7,554.33.