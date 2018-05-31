Wall Street treads water despite tariff row

Getty Images

Ben Digby, international director of the CBI, which speaks on behalf of UK businesses, fears that Trump's tariffs will have a serious impact on the global market.

“Overproduction can distort the global market and erode the level playing field that business depends on to stay competitive," he said.

"These tariffs could lead to a protectionist domino effect, damaging firms, employees and consumers in the USA, UK and many other trading partners."

The UK is the largest foreign investor in America, and British companies support over one million jobs across the US, and the CBI has urged the EU not to escalate the situation further in its response.

"We must work with the USA to find a way out of this current scenario that preserves our economic links, and we will continue working urgently with the US administration to protect British trade, jobs and growth," said Mr Digby.