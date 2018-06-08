Business Live: Wall Street continues recovery

Wall Street closed higher as investors took a more optimistic stance on the Italian political crisis that sent them running for cover in Tuesday's session.

The Dow Jones added 1.3% to close at 24,667.7 points. The broad-based S&P 500 also advanced 1.3% to 2,724, while the tech-rich Nasdaq rose 0.9% to 7,462.4.

"Yesterday was a bit overdone," said Nathan Thooft of Manulife Asset Management, referring to the selloff on Tuesday.