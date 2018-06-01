Business Live: US bank giants' shares hit

Getty Images

The Brazilian government has refused French oil firm Total's request to drill in the Amazon basin for a fourth time.

Total had repeatedly applied for an environmental licence to explore the offshore basin in an area off the northern coast of Brazil, which geologists believe could contain up to 14 billion barrels of petroleum.

In April, environmental activists Greenpeace documented the existence of coral in this area, and said that the reef near the mouth of the Amazon extends further than previously thought.

“Now that we know that the Amazon coral overlaps the perimeter of Total’s two blocks, the Brazilian government has no choice but to deny the license for the company to explore for oil in the region,” Greenpeace said in a statement.