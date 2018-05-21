Business Live: Obamas sign Netflix deal

Getty Images

We heard from Barack Obama earlier on the Netflx deal he's signed with his wife. Now it's Michelle's turn.

"Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others," she said in a statement.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said the Obamas were "uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities and strive to change the world for the better."

Netflix has budgeted $8bn for programming in 2018, which also includes licensed content. In the past year, Netflix has signed successful TV producers Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy and is producing Martin Scorsese's next film starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

Netflix has aggressively pursued content acquisitions in recent years as it moves to compete with traditional Hollywood studios for films and original TV programming.