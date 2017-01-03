Business Live: Wall Street slides

Wall Street has closed higher a post-election rally extends into the new year.

But with the Dow Jones Industrial Average trading near the never-before-reached 20,000 mark, some investors say additional strong gains are unlikely in the short term.

They want to see evidence that Trump's campaign-trail promises will be approved by Republican lawmakers concerned about widening the federal budget deficit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.59% to 19,878.58 points and the S&P 500 gained 0.85%, rising to to 2,257.77. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.85%, climbing to 5,429.08.