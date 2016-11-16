Business Live: Nasdaq edges higher as Dow Jones slips

The Nasdaq index closed higher on Wednesday, as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones both slipped after a rally in bank stocks petered out.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed 0.36%, or 18.96 points, higher at 5,294.58 points, led by several shipping firms. This followed a 25% rise in something called the Baltic Dry Index, a shipping industry measure of demand for bulk cargo vessels.

But the S&P 500 fell 0.16%, or 3.45 points, to 2,176.94 and the Dow slipped 0.29%, or 54.92 points, to 18,868.14.

Fallers included JP Morgan Chase & Co, down 2.51%, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, down 2.29%. US banks have recently rallied as investors adjusted to the prospect of a pro-business Trump presidency.