Business Live: Monday 27 June

AFP/Getty Images

Germany's car makers have said the UK will have to accept the "bitter pill" of the free movement of people to ensure tariff-free access to the single market, saying "everything comes with a price".

In a surprisingly tough message from a key German export sector, Matthias Wissmann, the President of the VDA German Automotive Industry Association, told World Business Report on the BBC World Service: "If you want full access to the market, that comes necessarily with the free movement of people. That's the bitter pill the Brexiteers have to accept."

Mr Wissman - a former CDU politician - acknowledged there could therefore be a trade impact. "Unravelling Britain's relationship could be costly and could also be disruptive," he said.

"If you want to be part of the single market you have to accept its conditions. If you want to have just free trade contracts, like with other countries in the world, you can find a different model but then the access would be more limited," he added.

"We don't like to build new barriers - but any bid to secure full access to the single market would necessarily come with conditions. Everyone who negotiates on the British side will understand that."

"Given the importance of exports for Britain to the European Union and of exports from the EU to Great Britain, some of the big emotions of the campaign have to be taken aside to get a clearer view of reality."

In response to the interview, the Conservative MP John Redwood told the BBC: "The contacts I've had over recent months have always stressed to me that Germany doesn't wish to impose new tariffs or other barriers in the way of our trade, and Germany in particular doesn't want the World Trade Organisation external tariffs on cars because that's one of the few which is quite a bit higher.”