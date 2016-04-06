Panama papers reaction
- Companies subject to international sanctions helped by Panamanian law firm
- Credit Suisse and HSBC dismiss claims
- David Cameron under pressure over tax havens in UK overseas territories
- Panama a 'stand-out bad guy' in terms of tax haven secrecy
German chancellor calls for greater tax transparency
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and top economic officials have called for greater transparency in the wake of the publication of thousands of names of people who conducted offshore financial activity through a Panamanian law firm.
Ms Merkel said the allegations show "the theme of transparency is of the greatest importance."
OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria said it was an "exceptional situation which we should profit from" by pressing Panama to join international financial disclosure agreements.
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim called it "an opportunity to continue and aggressively move forward to find how these illicit financial flows are moving."
Fifa head: 'No indication of any wrongdoing'
Fifa president Gianni Infantino has made this statement after it emerged he signed off on a contract with two businessmen who have since been accused of bribery:
Q&A: British overseas territories and Crown dependencies
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said the government should consider imposing "direct rule" on the 14 British overseas territories and three Crown dependencies if they do not comply with UK tax law. It follows a leak of documents from Panama-based Mossack Fonseca that showed the law firm registered more than 100,000 secret companies to the British Virgin Islands, one of the overseas territories.
What are Crown dependencies?
Panama Papers: Nobility and brothel owners named in leaks
BBC Berlin correspondent Jenny Hill writes...
The list of Germans named in the Panama papers makes for colourful reading.
Among the board directors and estate agents who appear to have benefited from shell companies established by Mossack Fonseca are members of the German nobility, recipients of the German honours system and a number of brothel owners.
Q&A: British overseas territories and direct rule
There is a call for the UK government to consider imposing "direct rule" on its overseas territories and Crown dependencies if they do not comply with tax law.
But exactly what is their relationship with the UK?
British Virgin Islands 'very concerned' about Panama Papers alleged abuse
The British Virgin Islands (BVI), long known as a tax haven, has this to say about the Panama Papers leaks:
German nobility and brothel owners in Panama leaks
Among those named in the leak from Panama are German nobility and a number of brothel owners, writes the BBC's Jenny Hill in Berlin
Uefa: Rights sold after 'open, competitive tender process'
Following news that Fifa's new president Gianni Infantino signed off on a contract with two businessmen who have since been accused of bribery, a Uefa spokesman that the football rights were sold following an "open, competitive tender process".
He added that a bid from Teleamazonas was accepted because it was "considerably more" than that from a rival broadcaster.
The spokesman added that what Teleamazonas then did with those rights was "their business, not ours". Uefa points out the Cross Trading contract was one of many hundreds of deals it conducts in relation to Champions League TV rights and comprises a tiny amount of its overall income.
"The TV contract in question was signed by Gianni Infantino since he was one of several Uefa directors empowered to sign contracts at the time," read a Uefa statement. "As you will have observed, the contract was also co-signed by another Uefa director. It's standard practice."
Fifa head 'named on rights contract'
Mr Infantino is named on a Uefa Champions League football rights contract with a firm called Cross Trading. The contract concerns Uefa Ecuadorian rights between 2006/7 and 2008/9.
Cross Trading, an offshore company registered to the tiny Pacific island of Niue, paid $111,000 for those rights. Then, according to leaked documents, it sold those to Ecuadorian TV broadcaster Teleamazonas for $311,170. Cross Trading also paid $28,000 for the rights to the Uefa Super Cup, selling those to Teleamazonas for $126,200.
There is no evidence to suggest Mr Infantino received a bribe relating to the 2006 contract with Cross Trading. At the time, he was the director of legal services with European football's governing body, Uefa.
The owners of Cross Trading, the Jinkis - father Hugo and son Mariano - are currently fighting extradition from Argentina to the US.
In May 2015, US prosecutors alleged that they paid millions of dollars in bribes over several years to South American football officials in order to gain lucrative television rights for regional football tournaments.
BreakingInfantino contract among Panama Papers
Fifa's new president Gianni Infantino signed off on a contract with two businessmen who have since been accused of bribery, leaked documents reveal.
Hugo and Mariano Jinkis bought TV rights for Uefa Champions League Football and then immediately sold them on for almost three times the price.
The 2006 contract, which was signed off by Infantino when he was a director of Uefa, was among the 11 million documents leaked from the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca.
Corbyn 'hopelessly misinformed' about tax havens
Jeremy Corbyn earlier said the UK should consider imposing direct orders in crown territories including the Cayman Islands to make sure they don't become "a place for systemic evasion and short-changing of the public".
But Anthony Travers, the chairman of the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange, told Anna Foster on 5 Live Drive that Mr Corbyn's comments were "hopelessly misinformed".
Obama: 'Tax loopholes hurt the middle class'
US President Barack Obama has called for greater efforts to tackle aggressive tax avoidance.
He said that tax rules could be better enforced so that large sections of society did not end up paying the bill for "wealthy individuals and powerful corporations" using tax loopholes:
Mr Obama said the US Treasury had already taken some measures, but Congress needed to act to close these loopholes.
He has repeatedly called for action by the Republican-controlled Congress to legislate against "inversions", when companies change their headquarters to another country to avoid US corporation tax rates, which vary from 15% to 39%.
Just how big was the Panama Papers leak?
It's worth repeating just how vast a leak this was: the biggest of its kind.
In technical terms, it was 2.6 terrabytes, the equivalent of 2,600 gigabytes.
You may remember the WikiLeaks/Cablegate leaks a few years ago - that in itself was a huge amount of data, some 1.7 gigabytes.
But Panama Papers was 1,529 times larger: in real terms, that's roughly the difference between the population of San Francisco and that of India.
Pakistan commission to probe allegations in Panama Papers
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has set up a high-level commission, to be headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, to investigate allegations that his family has links to offshore companies.
The BBC’s Shahzeb Jillani in Pakistan said the Prime Minister made the announcement in a televised address to the nation.
Opposition leaders have been calling for an investigation following the revelations in the leaked documents from the Panama-based company.
On Monday, one of Mr Sharif's sons, Hussain, said all the family’s business affairs were legal, adding they had done "nothing wrong".
'Moral indignation is cheap' says Treasury committee chairman
Conservative MP Andrew Tyrie has said that Mossack Fonseca "may well have exposed serious wrongdoing" but that "comprehensive remedies may be difficult to find".
Iceland's PM first major Panama Papers casualty
Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson is the first major casualty of the Panama Papers leaks, which have shed an embarrassing spotlight on the world of offshore finance.
"The prime minister told [his party's] parliamentary group meeting that he would step down as prime minister and I will take over," Agriculture Minister Sigurdur Ingi Johannsson.
He is the Progressive Party's deputy leader.
Mr Gunnlaugsson, who had refused to resign on Monday, has denied any wrongdoing.
He did not declare an interest in the offshore company, Wintris, when entering parliament in 2009.
He sold his 50% of the company to his wife, Anna Sigurlaug Palsdottir, for $1 (70p), eight months later.
BreakingIceland's PM resigns after Panama Papers revelations
Iceland’s prime minister has resigned in the wake of the Panama Papers scandal.
The leaks, from Panama law firm Mossack Fonseca, showed PM Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson owned an offshore company, Wintris, with his wife.
He was accused of concealing millions of dollars worth of family assets.
A big protest was held in front of parliament in Iceland on Monday.
Panama Papers: How did Panama become a tax haven?
A huge leak of documents from a Panamanian law firm, Mossack Fonseca, has thrown new light on how the rich and powerful hide their wealth. It has also brought renewed attention on Panama itself, one of the world's best-known tax havens.
But what makes Panama different from other low or no-tax jurisdictions and how did it become this way?
World Have Your Say: Panama Papers
BBC World Service
The significance of the Panama Papers revelations will be discussed on BBC World Have Your Say at 17:00.
Ben James will put your questions to tax experts and we’ll hear if the leak will affect the fight against tax avoidance.
Guests include a Danish professor who trained in wealth management and travelled the world working in finance to get an insight into the practices of offshore banking.
