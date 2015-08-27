FTSE 100 reverses losses as Wall Street surges

Summary

  1. Wall Street closes more than 2% higher
  2. US GDP expands by 3.7% in the second quarter
  3. FTSE 100 closes more than 3% higher

By Tom Espiner

All times stated are UK

Bye now

That's all for tonight from the live page. Catch us again tomorrow from 06:00.

Oil prices soar after strong US data

Rusted out 'pump-jacks' are viewed on March 26, 2015 in the oil town of Luling, Texas.
Getty Images

Oil prices have jumped after strong US GDP data earlier.

Brent crude is up 9.8% at $47.37 per barrel, and
New York crude is 9.4% higher at $42.57 per barrel.

Wall Street closes up after strong US GDP data

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
Getty Images

Wall Street has closed higher after strong US GDP data earlier in the day. The Dow Jones closed up 2.27% at 16,654.77, the S&P 500 finished 2.43% higher at 1,987.67, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed 2.45% up at 4,812.71.

Wall Street climbs towards the close

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
Getty Images

US stocks are climbing as the close of the market heaves into view. The Dow Jones is up 1.27%, the S&P 500 is 1.54% higher, and the Nasdaq is 1.6% up.

Fed policymaker: 'Wait and see' approach to US rate rise

A Federal Reserve policymaker who has argued for an imminent US interest rate hike, Kansas City Fed Bank president Esther George, said that central bankers should take a "wait-and-see" approach to tightening policy due to a financial market volatility and China's economic slowdown.

Wall Street falls sharply

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
Getty Images

Wall Street stock indexes have fallen sharply with about an hour to go until the market closes. The Dow Jones is now at 0.76%, having been between 2% and 3% up earlier in the day. The S&P 500 is up 0.9%, and the Nasdaq is up 1.05%.

China official: 'We were wronged' over market rout

A man rides his bicycle past the People's Bank of China in Beijing
Getty Images

A senior Chinese central bank official, Yao Yudong, has said that concerns over a possible US rate rise by the Federal Reserve may have sparked a global stock market rout rather than the devaluation of China's yuan currency. "China's exchange rate reform had nothing to do with the global stock market volatility, it was mainly due to the upcoming US Federal Reserve monetary policy move," Mr Yao said. "We were wronged."

Tesla shares jump on 'best ever' review

A Tesla Model S P85d car is displayed at the 16th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai
Getty Images

Shares in Tesla Motors have jumped more than 7% after the company's P85D model received the best-ever rating in a test by Consumer Reports magazine. The car "performed better in our tests than any other car ever has, breaking the Consumer Reports Ratings system," said Mark Rechtin, automotive editor for the group. The review comes at a good time for Tesla, whose shares are down 18% since 18 August, including today's rebound.

UBS to pay $1.7m to settle sanctions case

UBS logo
AP

The US Treasury says it has reached an agreement with UBS for the Swiss bank to pay a $1.7m settlement for "apparent violations" to US sanctions.

Europe 'can weather' China market storm

Pierre Moscovici
Getty Images

Europe's economy is robust enough to withstand turmoil in the Chinese market, EU finance commissioner Pierre Moscovici has said. "I am not worried, especially as monetary authorities in China and elsewhere have reacted or said they would," Mr Moscovici told France's iTELE. "My feeling today... is that European economies are able to weather what is happening on the Chinese market. The fundamentals of the recovery in Europe and in France are solid enough."

Apple to unveil new iPhone?

Apple sign
Getty Images

Apple has announced a new product launch event, with many speculating it will unveil the new iPhone. The event will be held on 9 September at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in downtown San Francisco, a much larger venue than the company usually uses for product launches. As well as the new iPhone, reports suggest Apple may unveil a new iPad targeted at business users.

Wall Street powering ahead

US stocks continue to climb, with the Dow Jones now up almost 350 points, or 2.1%, at 16,634. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are also going well, with both up about 2.5%.

Total boss: Oil prices to remain low

Total chief executive officer Patrick Pouyanne
Getty Images

The chief executive of French oil company Total, Patrick Pouyanne, has said he expects oil prices to remain low, but that demand is picking up. "Will oil prices remain low? Frankly, I think yes, for a while, because of market fundamentals. This is a commodity for which supply is extremely abundant at the moment, though demand is beginning to react, contrary to what is being reported regularly," Mr Pouyanne said at an annual conference for French employers' organisation Medef.

Oil prices bolstered by US GDP data

Oil is pumped from a Texas well
AP

Oil prices have jumped 7.7% after strong US GDP data.

Brent crude is up at $46.46 per barrel, and
West Texas Intermediate has risen back up above the $40 per barrel mark, to $41.90.

FTSE gains £60bn

The FTSE 100 gained £60bn in value today, the biggest one-day rise in the index since October 2011, according to Hargreaves Lansdown. "It's been one of the best ever days for the UK stock market, neatly illustrating why it's a bad idea to sell out in a market rout," said Hargreaves Lansdown senior analyst Laith Khalaf. "Black Monday was a truly dreadful day for stock investors, but it's been followed by big bounce, with the Footsie now back where it ended last week."

Abba 'Bolin Piano' to go under the hammer

The Bolin Grand Piano which ABBA recorded their best loved songs on
PA

The piano heard in Abba hits including "Dancing Queen" and "Mamma Mia" is to be auctioned,

Sotheby's has said. The instrument, which was built for jazz pianist Bill Evans, is estimated to fetch between £600,000 and £800,000.

Google rejects EU antitrust complaint

Google logo in Frankfurt, Germany.
EPA

Google has rejected European Union complaints that it abused its market power, saying they

lack any economic or legal basis.

FTSE 100 climbs at the close

European stock markets have finished the day's trading higher after the release of strong US GDP data, and have regained the ground lost at the beginning of the week. The

FTSE 100 closed up 3.56% at 6,192.03, the
Dax closed up 3.35% at 10,331.91, and the
Cac 40 closed up 3.63% higher at 4,664.62.

Fake Goldman Sachs in Shenzhen

A sign at the Goldman Sachs booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
EPA

After such copycats as a series of

fake Apple stores in China, it now appears that a fake Goldman Sachs has been set up. Goldman Sachs (Shenzhen) Financial Leasing Company has nothing to do with the US banking giant,
the Financial Times reports.

European markets climb higher

London Stock Exchange
EPA

European markets have jumped after stronger than expected US GDP figures and a boost in US stocks. The

FTSE 100 is up 3.22% at 6,171.90, the
Dax in Frankfurt is up 3.00% at 10,297.46, and the
Cac 40 is Paris is 3.17%% higher at 4,643.82.

IMF head welcomes Ukraine investor deal

Christine Lagarde
Reuters

Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, has said that Ukraine's deal with creditors "will help restore debt sustainability". The deal, which includes a 20% write-down of the principal owed, ended months of tense negotiations aimed at helping to keep Ukraine on track with its International Monetary Fund-led bailout programme. Ukraine's economy has been drained by fighting with pro-Russian separatists.

India's UK investment conundrum

BBC News Channel

Sajit Shenoy
BBC

Why hasn't there been more UK business investment in India? Although foreign direct investment from the UK is the third largest in in the country, it tends to complement domestic investment, which has been sluggish over the past three or four years, says Sajit Shenoy, chief economist with JPMorgan in Mumbai. In addition, there will be more investment in India when it becomes easier to do business there, including when some regulatory and land issues are ironed out, he says.

US GDP revision 'strong'

New York business correspondent Michelle Fleury tweets...

US economy grew at a faster 3.7% annual pace in second quarter. Strong number at a time when worries about China's economy are at forefront

Michelle Fleury

BizFleury

US economy grew at a faster 3.7% annual pace in second quarter. Strong number at a time when worries about China's economy are at forefront

BreakingWall Street surges after US GDP hike

Wall Street has bounced at the open after US second quarter GDP was revised up from 2.3% to 3.7%. The

Dow Jones rose 0.6% to 16,382 points, the
S&P 500 rose 1% to 1,961 points and the tech-heavy
Nasdaq was up 1.4% to 4,761 points.

India rising questions?

Ask our business editor...

US outperforms

Allianz's chief economic adviser tweets:

'Naysayers on Wall Street'

BBC News Channel

Michelle Fleury
BBC

Despite the US second quarter GDP figure being revised up from 2.3% to 3.7 %, there are still some concerns on Wall Street about future growth, says BBC New York business correspondent Michelle Fleury. "The naysayers on Wall Street are already getting their worry beads out, concerned somewhat that this could mean you're actually seeing faster growth than the previous quarter, but that going forward, you may not see as much growth. Whichever way you want to slice it, though, this is good news for the US economy."

US GDP revision

New York
Getty Images

The revised GDP figure was the strongest growth since last summer and marked a sharp improvement from the weak 0.6% rise during the January-March quarter when a harsh winter sapped activity. Analysts believe that growth has slowed slightly in the current quarter to about 2.5%. Some have expressed concern that global stock market turmoil and a sharp slowdown in China will further weaken the economy in coming months.

US GDP revision

Our New York business correspondent tweets:

Wall Street set to rise

After the morning's big rises on European markets, it looks set to be a good day on Wall Street as well. The Dow Jones industrial average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are all expected to open about 1% higher.

BreakingUS GDP rises 3.7% in second quarter

The US economy expanded by an annualised 3.7% in the second quarter - much higher than the initial figure of 2.3% reported last month, the Commerce Department said. Economists had expected the revised figure to come in at 3.2%.

A few FTSE fallers

Morrisons
Getty Images

There are now four fallers on the

FTSE 100 - Whitbread, Morrisons, Imperial Tobacco and Rangold Resources - though all of them are only down a touch. Few more on the
FTSE 250 though, with
Rank Group the biggest faller, down 6%. US investment firm
Allied Minds is the top riser, up 12% to 482p. That would have a been a good stock to buy when the company listed in June 2014 - it's risen more than 150% since then.

Bailiffs at the door

Our personal finance reporter tweets:

Ashley Madison doubts

What exactly was the Ashley Madison website? It promised the opportunity for affairs, but a report say that almost none of the women in the database ever used the site.

Gizmodo has looked at data obtained by hackers and
dumped on the internet. It concluded that there's a good chance that only a tiny fraction of the profiles on the website belonged to real women.

CRH in £830m US deal

La Fondation Louis Vuitton
CRH

Ireland's CRH is one of those companies on the FTSE 100 (see also Fresnillo, Antofagasta and Johnson Matthey) that don't get much attention but are nevertheless worth billions of pounds. The building material supplier today announced a deal to buy US glazing products maker CR Laurence for $1.3bn (£830m), hot on the heels of a €6.5bn acquisition of assets being offloaded by Holcim and Lafarge ahead of their merger. Investors gave the nod of approval, sending
CRH shares up 4.8% to £18.86. The stock has risen almost 35% in the past 12 months. Chief executive Albert Manifold said: "Our focus will absolutely be on the integration of these two deals in the next 12 to 24 months." A CRH subsidiary supplied stone tiles for the La Fondation Louis Vuitton museum and cultural centre in Paris, designed by architect Frank Gehry.

Tiffany & Co loses lustre

Tiffany & Co
Tiffany & Co

Tiffany & Co lost a little more sparkle today as sales fell for the second consecutive quarter, as visitors to the US spent less and a stronger dollar cut the value of overseas sales. Overall sales were down 0.2% to $990.5m, with US sales falling 2%. The jeweller's net profit fell by $19.2m to $104.9m compared with the same period last year.

India Rising day

Our business producer is with business editor Kamal Ahmed in Delhi for the BBC's Rising India day:

Healthy gains for European markets

The

FTSE 100 has held onto the gains made earlier today, rising 2.3% to 6,114 points. But there are even bigger gains on the continent, where Frankfurt's Dax and the Cac 40 in Paris are up by about 3%.

Who's watching streamed television?

Kevin Spacey as Francis Underwood, left, and Robin Wright as Clair Underwood in a scene from Netflix"s series, "House of Cards."
AP

One of the great mysteries of the TV industry is just how many people watch streaming services, like Netflix and Amazon Prime Instant Video. The firms have invested heavily in original programming but don't release figures on viewer numbers. That could be about to change, according to the Wall Street Journal. Nielsen, which specialises in measuring TV viewing figures, has been developing technology to track programmes on online networks,

the report says. Netflix, which is behind House of Cards starring Kevin Spacey, has complained that Nielsen cannot measure viewers watching on tablets, phones and outside the US.

