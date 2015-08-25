Wall Street negative at the close

AFP

More strong stuff in our interview with India's central bank governor Raghuram Rajan, who says central bankers are facing an "immense burden" to act.

"I think it is quite legitimate for central banks to say at some point we can't carry the burden ourselves - in fact we may not have the tools to do everything that is asked of us. Don't keep asking us to do more because at some point we get into territory where the consequences may be more bad than good if we actually act."