Business live: 13 May 2015

Summary

  1. Bank of England cuts 2015 growth forecast from 2.9% to 2.5%
  2. France grows faster than Germany in first quarter
  3. Toyota recalls 5 million cars over faulty airbags
  4. UK unemployment rate falls to 5.5%
  5. Controversy over Co-op board vote ahead of AGM

By Russell Hotten

All times stated are UK

Retailers overshadow Wall Street

Weak retail sales data, underlined by a poor earnings report from stores giant Macy's, gave US investors little to cheer about. The

Dow Jones closed down 7.37 points at 18,060.86, while the
S&P 500 lost 0.63 points to 2,098.49. The
Nasdaq gained 5.50 points to 4,981.69.
Macy's fell 2.5% after announcing first-quarter results that missed market expectations.
JC Penney's results showed a narrower quarterly loss and higher margins but its shares fell 1.9%. That dragged down other retailers, including
Wal-Mart, down 1%,
Best Buy down 1.6%, and
Target down 1.2%.

Cisco logo
Reuters

Network equipment maker Cisco Systems has just posted a 5.1% rise in quarterly revenues, helped by demand for its switching equipment and routers. The company's net profit rose to $2.44bn (£1.55bn) in the third quarter ending 25 April, from $2.18bn a year earlier. Revenues increased to $12.14bn from $11.55bn.

Gems and jewels

The Sunrise Ruby
AFP

A jewel auction by Sotheby's has sold precious stones worth a total of $160.9m, including this rare 25.59-carat Burmese ruby which went for $30m. Also at the annual Magnificent and Nobel Jewels sale in Geneva, a pink diamond ring once owned by Princess Mathilde Bonaparte, the niece of Napoleon I, sold for $15.9m.

Spanish football bids to avert costly strike

Real Madrid's sergio ramos
AFP

Spanish football officials and the country's players' union are holding last-minute talks this evening to see if they can agree to call off a strike that threatens to stop league and cup games from Saturday. Earlier today a court decided to delay until tomorrow a decision on whether the strike is legal. It's estimated a strike would mean lost revenues of $50m per match.

Danaher in $13.8bn Pall takeover

Science and technology group Danaher is buying air and water-filter maker Pall Corp in a $13.8bn (£8.76bn) deal to tap into fast-expanding demand from the biotech industry. Danaher, which has bought more than 400 companies since 1984, sees the $20bn filtration market growing fast due to strong demand for advanced purification systems as biotech firms launch more biologics - drugs made from living cells. "Biologic drugs will go from about 20-25% of the market to 50%in the next few years," says Ross Muken, an Evercore ISI analyst.

Equality move in Scottish scheme

The Scottish government has pledged an extra £500,000 in a bid to encourage equality in Scotland's modern apprenticeship programme. Skills Development Scotland will use the cash to encourage more women, minority groups, disabled people and care leavers to take part in the scheme. The move comes amid concerns about gender segregation in the scheme.

US shares

Leading shares in the US have slowed to a crawl.

The Dow Jones is all but flat. Down 3.3 points at 18,064.93.

White House backs Facebook wages

President Obama on the telephone
BBC

Endorsement from the very top for Facebook. The White House praised Facebook's new minimum wage and family leave policy. It raises minimum hourly salaries for contractors to $15 an hour.

Macy's hit by strong dollar

Macy's shopping bag
Getty Images
Macy's operates about 840 stores in 45 states in the US

US retail chain Macy's is feeling the impact of the strong dollar. The firm said a cut in spending by overseas visitors contributed to a 13% fall in first quarter profits. Macy's shares were down 3% in early trading.

US interest rates

Those weak US retail sales figures published earlier today are likely to put an end to suggestions the US Federal Reserve may soon raise interest rates, say analysts. "Hopes for a strong [economic] rebound are now fading. The likelihood of a near-term Fed action is almost zero now," said Thomas Costerg, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank in New York.

Wal-Mart lobbying costs

Wal-Mart
Getty Images

Reuters says Wal-Mart will start disclosing what it spends on lobbying on a state-by-state basis in the US, responding to shareholder pressure to improve transparency on how the retailing giant seeks to influence public policy. Wal-Mart is the first firm in the Dow Jones index of huge corporations to break out such costs, which reportedly can run into hundreds of thousands of dollars per state. Timothy Smith, of Walden Asset Management, called it an "exceedingly important" move.

House Speaker backs trade move

US House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner says a majority of Congress supports granting President Barack Obama "fast-track" negotiating authority to help complete a Pacific Rim trade deal. On Tuesday, Senate Democrats combined to block legislation to grant the White House authority to conclude trade deals and speed them through Congress. Under "fast-track", Congress would retain the right to reject or approve trade deals, but not amend them.

FTSE 100 close

FTSE 100 graph
BBC

Shares ended higher after the Bank of England's latest inflation report, which

trimmed growth forecasts for the next three years. The
FTSE 100 rose 15.83 points to 6,949.63, having fallen nearly 1.4% in the previous session on worries over Greece and the bond market.
Mondi, up 8.9%, was the biggest riser after posting strong trading figures. The pound was up 0.43%
against the dollar at $1.5740, but was 0.99% lower
against the euro at €1.3839.

Lufthansa pilots offer talks

Lufthansa aircraft engine
Reuters

German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit says it will start talks with Lufthansa on a wide range of pay issues in a bid to end a long-running dispute that has resulted in more than a dozen costly strikes. VC says it has accepted Lufthansa's proposal for a mediation process, ruling out strike action at least until the end of July. "No strikes are planned until then," a VC spokesman said.

Thomson phased out in Tui rebrand

Thomson travel agent
PA

One of the UK's best known travel brands is set to disappear after owner Tui confirmed plans to use a single brand to promote its holidays. The Thomson name, which dates back to 1965, will be ditched along with First Choice as part of a transition expected to take up to three years. Thomson and First Choice catered for 5.2 million holidaymakers last year, with the Canary Islands, Balearic Islands and Greece the most popular destinations.

Du Pont activist loses vote

Du Pont scientist
Du Pont

US chemicals giant DuPont appears to have won its fight with activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management. Trian depicted Du Pont as a chronic underperformer that consistently missed profit forecasts, and wanted its own representatives elected to the board. But shareholders have voted against the move. Although the final result is not in, Peltz's fund said: "It appears that the Trian nominees were not elected to the DuPont board."

Bank of England Inflation report

The CBI's economics director Rain Newton-Smith says the UK economy is improving, but she remains cautious:

Ladbrokes sponsors Scottish football

ladbrokes
ladbrokes

Betting firm Ladbrokes will be the main sponsor of the Scottish Professional Football League from next season. The two-year deal, believed to be worth a little over £4m, includes rights across all four leagues and 42 clubs. While it did not reveal any figures, Ladbrokes said the deal was the biggest of its kind in Scottish football.

