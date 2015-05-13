Business live: 13 May 2015

PA

One of the UK's best known travel brands is set to disappear after owner Tui confirmed plans to use a single brand to promote its holidays. The Thomson name, which dates back to 1965, will be ditched along with First Choice as part of a transition expected to take up to three years. Thomson and First Choice catered for 5.2 million holidaymakers last year, with the Canary Islands, Balearic Islands and Greece the most popular destinations.