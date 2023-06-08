File photo showing a general view of the old town of Annecy on October 6, 2018
Children injured in French alpine town knife attack

  1. Attack happened in alpine town

    A BBC map shows the location of Annecy in south-east France
    The attack happened in Annecy, south-east France - an alpine town near the country's borders with Italy and Switzerland.

  2. Three in critical condition are children - reports

    We reported a little earlier that three of the knife attack victims were thought to be in a critical condition.

    It now looks like those three people are children and, according to police, as quoted by Reuters news agency, they are in a "life-threatening condition".

  3. BreakingSuspect a Syrian asylum seeker - local media

    The suspect is thought to be a Syrian asylum seeker, according to separate reports by Le Parisien, BFM TV and AFP.

    Just to reiterate - information is still coming in and we don't yet have a complete picture of what happened in Annecy.

  4. Toddlers are among those hurt, according to French TV

    Lucy Williamson

    Paris correspondent

    Several children are among those injured in a knife attack in the town of Annecy in south-eastern France.

    French television is reporting that toddlers were among those hurt. Several are said to be in a critical condition.

    France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin praised the rapid intervention of security forces, saying the suspect had been arrested.

  5. Lawmakers observe minute's silence

    Members of France's National Assembly stand for a minute's silence
    We've just received this image from the Reuters news agency showing French lawmakers standing in the National Assembly for a minute's silence of the victims of the attack in Annecy.

  6. Three victims in critical condition - French media

    French media reports suggest the knife attack took place at around 09:45 local time (08:45 BST).

    Three victims are in critical condition, AFP says, citing a "source with knowledge of the case".

    The news agency also reports that the suspect, armed with a knife, attacked the children aged around three at a park near a lake in the town of Annecy. He has now been arrested.

  7. Prime minister heading to Annecy

    French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne is on her way to Annecy, French media report.

  8. Children thought to be very young

    We're hearing that the children targeted in this attack were very young.

    Attributing the information to local police, Reuters news agency says they were all around three years old.

    At least one adult is also thought to have been injured.

    We're working hard to verify these reports as fast as we can.

  9. What we know so far

    We have to stress that details are still coming in, and there are many questions still needing to be answered.

    • There's been a mass stabbing attack in the city of Annecy in south-east France
    • Citing a security source, the French news agency AFP reports that six children were injured
    • Interior minister Gérald Darmanin says the suspect was arrested thanks to a "rapid intervention" from the police

  10. Minister tweets about attack

    Several people were injured during the knife attack in a square in the city of Annecy, according to this tweet from the French interior minister.

    The victims include children, writes Gérald Darmanin.

    He adds that the suspect was arrested "thanks to the very rapid intervention of the police".

  11. BreakingChildren injured after knife attack in France

    Several people have reportedly been injured after a knife attack in Annecy, south-east France.

    The AFP news agency is reporting that six children are hurt and the suspect, a man, has been arrested.

    As this is a breaking news story, we're hearing live reports as they come in, which we'll bring you right here.

    Stay with us for updates.

