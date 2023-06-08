The attack happened in Annecy, south-east France - an alpine town near the country's borders with Italy and Switzerland.
Live Reporting
Edited by Nathan Williams
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
.Copyright: . ReutersCopyright: Reuters
-
There's been a mass stabbing attack in the city of Annecy in south-east France
-
Citing a security source, the French news agency AFP reports that six children were injured
-
Interior minister Gérald Darmanin says the suspect was arrested thanks to a "rapid intervention" from the police
Attack happened in alpine town
The attack happened in Annecy, south-east France - an alpine town near the country's borders with Italy and Switzerland.
Three in critical condition are children - reports
We reported a little earlier that three of the knife attack victims were thought to be in a critical condition.
It now looks like those three people are children and, according to police, as quoted by Reuters news agency, they are in a "life-threatening condition".
BreakingSuspect a Syrian asylum seeker - local media
The suspect is thought to be a Syrian asylum seeker, according to separate reports by Le Parisien, BFM TV and AFP.
Just to reiterate - information is still coming in and we don't yet have a complete picture of what happened in Annecy.
Toddlers are among those hurt, according to French TV
Lucy Williamson
Paris correspondent
Several children are among those injured in a knife attack in the town of Annecy in south-eastern France.
French television is reporting that toddlers were among those hurt. Several are said to be in a critical condition.
France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin praised the rapid intervention of security forces, saying the suspect had been arrested.
Lawmakers observe minute's silence
We've just received this image from the Reuters news agency showing French lawmakers standing in the National Assembly for a minute's silence of the victims of the attack in Annecy.
Three victims in critical condition - French media
French media reports suggest the knife attack took place at around 09:45 local time (08:45 BST).
Three victims are in critical condition, AFP says, citing a "source with knowledge of the case".
The news agency also reports that the suspect, armed with a knife, attacked the children aged around three at a park near a lake in the town of Annecy. He has now been arrested.
Prime minister heading to Annecy
French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne is on her way to Annecy, French media report.
Children thought to be very young
We're hearing that the children targeted in this attack were very young.
Attributing the information to local police, Reuters news agency says they were all around three years old.
At least one adult is also thought to have been injured.
We're working hard to verify these reports as fast as we can.
What we know so far
We have to stress that details are still coming in, and there are many questions still needing to be answered.
Minister tweets about attack
Several people were injured during the knife attack in a square in the city of Annecy, according to this tweet from the French interior minister.
The victims include children, writes Gérald Darmanin.
He adds that the suspect was arrested "thanks to the very rapid intervention of the police".
BreakingChildren injured after knife attack in France
Several people have reportedly been injured after a knife attack in Annecy, south-east France.
The AFP news agency is reporting that six children are hurt and the suspect, a man, has been arrested.
As this is a breaking news story, we're hearing live reports as they come in, which we'll bring you right here.
Stay with us for updates.