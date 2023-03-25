A handout photo showing destruction and emergency services at the scene after tornadoes tore through the US state of Mississippi
Live

Mississippi wakes up to devastation as tornado flattens town

preview
33
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Marie Jackson

All times stated are UK

  2. Eyewitness: Eerily quiet before the tornado struck

    Residents of Rolling Fork, a small town town in western Mississippi, said a tornado blew the windows out of the back of their homes. The damage in the area is reported to be particularly bad.

    Local resident Brandy Showah told CNN: "I've never seen anything like this... This was a very great small town, and now it's gone."

    Cornel Knight told the Associated Press that he, his wife and their three-year-old daughter were at a relative's home in Rolling Fork and that it was "eerily quiet" just before the tornado struck. He said the sky was dark but "you could see the direction from every transformer that blew".

    He said the tornado struck another relative's house, where a wall collapsed and trapped several people inside.

    Other people were trapped in piles of rubble, while some law enforcement units are unaccounted for in the county of Sharkey.

  3. Welcome

    Welcome to our coverage of the latest events in Mississippi.

    The southern US state was hit by severe weather on Friday night. A tornado swept through the west of the state causing widespread devastation across several rural communities. At least 23 people are known to have died and dozens are injured. Several are still missing.

    It is now 07.50am in Mississippi and the extent of the destruction will become known as the day progresses.

    Stay with us as we bring you the latest updates.

Back to top