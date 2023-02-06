Turkey struck by 7.8 magnitude quake

Turkey’s Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said 10 cities in Turkey have been affected by the quake including: Kahramanmaraş, Hatay, Gaziantep, Osmaniye, Adıyaman, Malatya, Şanlıurfa, Adana, Diyarbakır, Kilis.
He said the country's search and rescue teams had been deployed and were at "high alert".
BreakingAt least 17 people killed in earthquake - officials
At least 17 people have been killed so far in the earthquake, local Turkish officials are reporting.
In the city of Osmaniye, the governor confirmed there had been five deaths.
In the city of Şanlıurfa, there have been 12 deaths.
At least 50 buildings have collapsed across the two cities, both in the country's south-east.
Watch: Tremors shake a home in Turkish city Diyarbakir
What do we know so far?
Here is what we know:
The quake struck southern Turkey, near the northern border of Syria, at 04:17 local time (01:17 GMT) at a depth of 17.9km (11 miles)
Tremors were felt in various Turkish cities, including the capital Ankara, as well as in neighbouring countries like Syria, Lebanon, and Israel.
Reuters reported local Turkish officials said at least 10 people have been killed
Footage on social media show collapsed buildings and people stuck under rubble calling for help
The earthquake was followed 11 minutes later by an aftershock of magnitude 6.7
Images are starting to come in of the damage caused by the quake. Many are photos of collapsed buildings taken by locals in the early hours of Monday.
A major earthquake has struck south-eastern Turkey, near the city of Gaziantep.
The quake measured 7.8 magnitude on the US Geological Survey.
