Anne Sacoolas, 45, is a US citizen. She had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US administration because her husband, Jonathan, worked for a US government-intelligence agency at RAF Croughton, a US air base in Northamptonshire.

She returned to the US 19 days after the crash in which Harry Dunn was killed. Her diplomatic immunity meant that any extradition request would be blocked and she has remained at home in the US ever since.

Sacoolas grew up in Aiken, South Carolina, and graduated from University of South Carolina.

By 2003, she was living in Virginia, according to a wedding announcement in her hometown newspaper. Her occupation, however, has been unclear.

But the Old Bailey said this week that she is employed by the US government.

Confirming that her request to attend the sentencing hearing by video-link had been granted, an Old Bailey spokesman said her application included “evidence that Mrs Sacoolas' government employer has advised her not to attend in person”.

There were also indications from a court hearing in the US that have led to suggestions that she - as well as her husband - also worked for a US intelligence agency.

Dunn’s family launched a civil claim for damages against Sacoolas and her husband in the US last year.

During a hearing in the case, her lawyer John McGavin said his “understanding” was that she worked for the US State Department. When asked if that was a cover job for an intelligence agency, he said he did not know.

He said he did not have the details of her specific roles or duties, but said he had been “led to believe” these were “a matter of security”.