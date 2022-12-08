Anne Sacoolas, 45, is a US citizen. She had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US administration because her husband, Jonathan, worked for a US government-intelligence agency at RAF Croughton, a US air base in Northamptonshire.
She returned to the US 19 days after the crash in which Harry Dunn was killed. Her diplomatic immunity meant that any extradition request would be blocked and she has remained at home in the US ever since.
Sacoolas grew up in Aiken, South Carolina, and graduated from University of South Carolina.
By 2003, she was living in Virginia, according to a wedding announcement in her hometown newspaper. Her occupation, however, has been unclear.
But the Old Bailey said this week that she is employed by the US government.
Confirming that her request to attend the sentencing hearing by video-link had been granted, an Old Bailey spokesman said her application included “evidence that Mrs Sacoolas' government employer has advised her not to attend in person”.
There were also indications from a court hearing in the US that have led to suggestions that she - as well as her husband - also worked for a US intelligence agency.
Dunn’s family launched a civil claim for damages against Sacoolas and her husband in the US last year.
During a hearing in the case, her lawyer John McGavin said his “understanding” was that she worked for the US State Department. When asked if that was a cover job for an intelligence agency, he said he did not know.
He said he did not have the details of her specific roles or duties, but said he had been “led to believe” these were “a matter of security”.
Harry Dunn: Funny and caring with a passion for motorbikes
To those who knew him best, Harry Dunn was a funny and caring young man who was just starting to come into his own.
The 19-year-old twin had a passion for motorbikes, a sweet tooth and “great” sense of humour, his mother says.
His father, Tim Dunn, remembers his son’s love of Weymouth, a seaside town in Dorset, telling the BBC recently: “He would send me an Instagram picture of him sat looking out at the sea, saying: ‘Look where I am, Dad’.”
On the evening of 27 August 2019, Harry’s motorbike was struck by an SUV driven by Sacoolas on the wrong side of the road near the RAF Croughton military base in Northamptonshire.
He was taken to hospital but died a short time after.
Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the sentencing of Anne Sacoolas.
The 45-year-old US citizen admitted responsibility for the death of 19-year-old Harry Dunn after crashing into his motorbike outside a US military base in 2019.
She pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in October.
It carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment but a community punishment or suspended jail sentence is often given.
Our home and legal correspondent Dominic Casciani will bring you updates from the courtroom as Justice Bobbie Cheema-Grubb gives her sentence at the Old Bailey this afternoon.
And a recent change in the law means you’ll also be able to watch the sentencing live when it happens by clicking the play icon at the top of this page.