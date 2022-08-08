A serviceman with a Russian flag on his uniform stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Let inspectors access Ukraine nuclear plant, says UN

  1. Two more grain ships leave Ukraine

    A ship carrying grain sails from a Ukraine port
    Two more ships loaded with grain have set sail from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, as part of the deal reached with Russia brokered by the UN and Turkey.

    Officials from Turkey's defence ministry say the first vessel, the Sacura, which left the port of Yuzni, was carrying soybeans to Italy.

    They say another ship, the Arizona, has left Chernomorsk with corn bound for southern Turkey.

    About 20 million tonnes of grain have been stuck in Ukraine because of the Russian invasion, leading to shortages and higher food prices in other countries.

    But after the deal was signed to allow safe passage, the first ship to leave Ukraine since February headed for Lebanon last week.

    On Sunday, four more ships carrying grain and sunflower oil left the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk via a safe maritime corridor.

    They sailed to Turkey for inspection as part of the agreement, to make sure they were not carrying weapons.

    Two then docked in Turkey, while the others headed to Italy and China.

  2. Any attack to a nuclear plant is a suicidal thing - UN chief

    United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres says he hopes international inspectors will be allowed access to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

    Ukraine and Russia have both accused each other of shelling the site, prompting warnings of a “very real risk of a nuclear disaster” from the UN’s nuclear watchdog.

    Zaporizhzhia, in south-east Ukraine, is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and was seized by the Russians in March but kept its Ukrainian employees.

    “Any attack to a nuclear plant is a suicidal thing,” Guterres says.

    Satellite image graphic showing details of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
  3. Good morning and welcome

    Hello and welcome back to our live coverage.

    We'll be bringing you the latest developments on the war in Ukraine.

    But first, a quick update on what's been going on:

    • The UN secretary general has called for international inspectors to be given access to the nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia
    • Ukraine and Russia have both accused each other of shelling the site
    • Meanwhile, Ukraine's Southern Defence Forces have reported successful missile and artillery strikes on key bridges and Russian army bases and munitions depots in the Kherson Region in the south east of Ukraine
    • A positive development has been the safe passage of five grain ships from Ukraine's ports since a deal was brokered by the UN and Turkey
    • Another two grain ships have left Ukraine today

    We'll give you more details as they come in.

