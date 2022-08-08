Two more ships loaded with grain have set sail from
Ukraine's Black Sea ports, as part of the deal reached with Russia brokered by
the UN and Turkey.
Officials from Turkey's defence ministry say the first vessel,
the Sacura, which left the port of Yuzni, was carrying soybeans to Italy.
They say another ship, the Arizona, has left Chernomorsk with corn bound for southern Turkey.
About 20 million tonnes of grain have been stuck in Ukraine because
of the Russian invasion, leading to shortages and higher food prices in other
countries.
But after the deal was signed to allow safe passage, the
first ship to leave Ukraine since February headed for Lebanon last week.
On Sunday, four more ships carrying grain and sunflower oil left
the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk via a safe maritime corridor.
They sailed to Turkey for inspection as part of the agreement,
to make sure they were not carrying weapons.
Two then docked in Turkey, while the others headed to Italy
and China.
Any attack to a nuclear plant is a suicidal thing - UN chief
United Nations
Secretary General Antonio Guterres says he hopes international inspectors will
be allowed access to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
Ukraine and
Russia have both accused each other of shelling the site, prompting warnings of
a “very real risk of a nuclear disaster” from the UN’s nuclear watchdog.
Zaporizhzhia,
in south-east Ukraine, is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and was seized
by the Russians in March but kept its Ukrainian employees.
“Any attack to a nuclear plant is a suicidal thing,” Guterres says.
Good morning and welcome
Hello and welcome back to our live coverage.
We'll be bringing you the latest developments on the war in Ukraine.
But first, a quick update on what's been going on:
The UN secretary general has called for international inspectors to be given access to the nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia
Ukraine and Russia have both accused each other of shelling the site
Meanwhile, Ukraine's Southern Defence Forces have reported successful missile and artillery strikes on key bridges and Russian army bases and munitions depots in the Kherson Region in the south east of Ukraine
A positive development has been the safe passage of five grain ships from Ukraine's ports since a deal was brokered by the UN and Turkey
