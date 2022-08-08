Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Two more ships loaded with grain have set sail from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, as part of the deal reached with Russia brokered by the UN and Turkey.

Officials from Turkey's defence ministry say the first vessel, the Sacura, which left the port of Yuzni, was carrying soybeans to Italy.

They say another ship, the Arizona, has left Chernomorsk with corn bound for southern Turkey.

About 20 million tonnes of grain have been stuck in Ukraine because of the Russian invasion, leading to shortages and higher food prices in other countries.

But after the deal was signed to allow safe passage, the first ship to leave Ukraine since February headed for Lebanon last week.

On Sunday, four more ships carrying grain and sunflower oil left the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk via a safe maritime corridor.

They sailed to Turkey for inspection as part of the agreement, to make sure they were not carrying weapons.

Two then docked in Turkey, while the others headed to Italy and China.