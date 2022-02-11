Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Heathrow's boss says the lifting of testing requirements on fully vaccinated travellers arriving in the UK offers "a ray of hope".

"But the Omicron hangover proves demand remains fragile," cautions John Holland-Kaye.

Heathrow, the UK's biggest airport, has had "a weak start to the year" as the Omicron wave "continued to bite", disrupting the travel plans of more than 1.3 million passengers, says Holland-Kaye.

Demand this January was more than 56% down compared with pre-crisis levels in 2019, when Heathrow handled 80.9 million customers - according to a statement released by the London airport.

However, the airport is sticking to its forecast for the year - at just over half of pre-pandemic levels - with bookings for overseas travel this summer recovering, even though tourism into the country remains weak.