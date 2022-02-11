'Ray of hope' as testing demand lifted in UK - Heathrow boss
Heathrow's boss says the lifting of testing requirements on fully vaccinated travellers arriving in the UK offers "a ray of hope".
"But the Omicron hangover proves demand remains fragile," cautions John Holland-Kaye.
Heathrow, the UK's biggest airport, has had "a weak start to the year" as the Omicron wave "continued to bite", disrupting the travel plans of more than 1.3 million passengers, says Holland-Kaye.
Demand this January was more than 56% down compared with pre-crisis levels in 2019, when Heathrow handled 80.9 million customers - according to a statement released by the London airport.
However, the airport is sticking to its forecast for the year - at just over half of pre-pandemic levels - with bookings for overseas travel this summer recovering, even though tourism into the country remains weak.
Rules on face masks are being relaxed this month, and Covid passes will no longer be needed as the Welsh government lifts more curbs to people's daily lives.
Restrictions limiting socialising in pubs, bars and restaurants have already been removed and nightclubs are able to open after social distancing rules were scrapped.
From 18 February, Covid passes for entertainment venues, nightclubs and large events will no longer be needed.
And from 28 February, pupils will not have to wear face masks in class and the law requiring face coverings in most public places will be relaxed.
Self-isolation rules remain, but will be reviewed on 3 March.
So what are the currently regulations in place? Everything you need to know is here.
Gatwick's South Terminal to reopen next month
As the UK lifts testing requirements on those arriving here - and thousands in the UK pack their bags and head for some half-term sun, the beleaguered travel industry is finally showing signs of recovery.
Gatwick Airport has announced it will reopen its South Terminal in March to meet expected strong demand for air travel this summer.
The terminal has been closed since 15 June 2020 to reduce costs during the pandemic. It will reopen on 27 March.
Gatwick boss Stewart Wingate cites the lifting of travel restrictions and airport slot regulations by the UK government for kickstarting travel at the Sussex airport.
"After an incredibly challenging two years for the airport, our partners, local communities and the entire aviation industry, we are delighted to be reopening our south terminal next month," he says.
"We can now look forward to once again operating a busy Gatwick this summer and beyond."
What Covid tests do I still need to travel abroad?
While the UK has dropped any requirement for Covid tests for fully vaccinated incoming travellers, either before departure or on arrival - elsewhere, most countries still have rules in place even for those who are vaccinated.
Vaccination requirements also apply to children over 12 in many locations.
Many children over 12 in the UK have yet to get their first or second jab - and those aged 12-15 who tested positive during the Omicron surge have to wait 12 weeks before they can be vaccinated.
What’s making the headlines?
Here’s a quick glance at today’s top stories in brief:
Thousands of people are embarking on a
half-term getaway overseas as the UK scraps coronavirus testing for fully-vaccinated
travellers. Turkey, Portugal and Florida are among the favoured destinations, but entry rules in destination countries will
still apply.
The Queen is not showing any symptoms of coronavirus, a royal
source says – after it was revealed the 95-year-old monarch met the Prince of
Wales two days before he tested positive for Covid. Buckingham Palace has not
confirmed whether the Queen has tested positive or negative, citing medical
privacy.
As nations across the UK dial
down on restrictions, we’ll be focusing on the latest developments around
coronavirus and how
it is impacting on the UK’s half-term getaway, as many schools take their mid-term
break.
Stick with us as we bring you all the latest updates, at home and around the world.
Thousands of people are embarking on a
half-term getaway overseas as the UK scraps coronavirus testing for fully-vaccinated
travellers. Turkey, Portugal and Florida are among the favoured destinations, but entry rules in destination countries will
still apply.
The Queen is not showing any symptoms of coronavirus, a royal
source says – after it was revealed the 95-year-old monarch met the Prince of
Wales two days before he tested positive for Covid. Buckingham Palace has not
confirmed whether the Queen has tested positive or negative, citing medical
privacy.
The law in Wales requiring people to wear face masks could be scrapped by the end of March, says the Welsh government. Mask-wearing will be
relaxed at the end of this month in many public places, including schools, and everywhere by the end
of March – if cases continue to fall.
- US officials have urged Canada's government to use its federal powers to end a blockade by truckers protesting against Covid
restrictions. Ambassador Bridge - a key border crossing which links Ontario with Michigan,
in the US - has been partially closed for four days
Health Minister Robin Swann cannot lift Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland while there is no functioning
government in place. Lawyers have advised the minister – who wanted
to remove all remaining rules - that he
cannot amend or revoke regulations without the approval of the governing executive.
UK lifting travel requirements - but tests still apply overseas
UK travellers are making their half-term getaway, many in search of warmer climes, while others are seeking out snowy escapades.
But while people travelling to the UK no longer need to take any Covid tests if they are fully vaccinated from today, in most overseas destinations a string of rules and requirements still apply.
More than 80 holiday destinations around the world will still require travellers from the UK to take a pre-departure PCR test before entering.
And earlier this week, we reported that many UK families have cancelled half-term trips to mainland Spain and the Canary Islands because children over 12 must be double vaccinated to enter.
Many children over 12 in the UK have yet to get their first or second jab - and those aged 12-15 who tested positive during the Omicron surge have to wait 12 weeks before they can be vaccinated.
Good morning and welcome
Welcome to today’s live page.
As nations across the UK dial down on restrictions, we’ll be focusing on the latest developments around coronavirus and how it is impacting on the UK’s half-term getaway, as many schools take their mid-term break.
Stick with us as we bring you all the latest updates, at home and around the world.