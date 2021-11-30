Boris Johnson is preparing to set out how the rollout of booster jabs will be accelerated to combat the new Omicron variant. The prime minister is expected to confirm how the NHS will organise the drive. Ministers have agreed they should be made available to everyone in the UK aged 18 and over, three months after a second vaccine. The plans are likely to involve the greater use of local pharmacies. Read more here .
From Tuesday, face coverings will once again be compulsory in shops and on public transport in England
Pupils at secondary schools in England are being "strongly advised" to wear face coverings in communal areas. The guidance also applies to staff and visitors at all schools and childcare settings
All contacts of suspected Omicron cases will be contacted by NHS test and trace and required to self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of your vaccination status
From 04:00 GMT on Tuesday, anyone entering the UK will require a PCR test within 48 hours of arrival and must self-isolate until they have a negative result
- Boosters will now be offered to all adults and a second jab offered to children aged 12 to 15
What are the new rules?
Face coverings have become mandatory again on public transport and shops in England in an effort to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
People arriving in the UK from abroad will now also have to take a PCR test and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.
The number of cases of the new variant detected in the UK is now in double figures.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it is expected cases will continue to rise in the coming days.
Read more here.
We’ll bring you all the latest as it happens.