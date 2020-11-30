BBC Copyright: BBC

Dave Prowse, the Bristolian former bodybuilder best known for playing Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, died with coronavirus, his daughter has told the Sun .

On Sunday, it was announced that Prowse had died aged 85, after a short illness.

He had been in hospital for two weeks with Covid-19, the Sun reported.

His daughter Rachel, 50, told the newspaper: "He might have looked quite scary but as a person he was a sweet, kind and generous man. He really was a gentle giant. And to us he was our dad.”

“It’s horrible that Covid restrictions meant we did not get to see him and say goodbye," she added.