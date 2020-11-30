He had been in hospital for two weeks with Covid-19, the Sun reported.
His daughter Rachel, 50, told the newspaper: "He might have looked quite scary but as a person he was a sweet, kind and generous man. He really was a gentle giant. And to us he was our dad.”
“It’s horrible that Covid restrictions meant we did not get to see him and say goodbye," she added.
French church limit 'infringes freedom of worship'
With the festive period fast approaching, governments are facing tough questions about whether to ease restrictions in time for Christmas. In France, the government has said it will relax its national lockdown in phases.
It decided religious services would be able to take place, providing a 30-person limit was enforced. But the country's highest court has ordered a review of this limit, after it was challenged. Religious leaders argued that churches and cathedrals were more spacious than most public spaces.
"The claimants are right in saying that the measure is
disproportionate," a court statement said. "Thus it is a serious and illegal infringement on the freedom of
worship."
The government has been given three days to modify the policy and take proportionate measures. Elsewhere in Europe:
Thousands of health workers have marched in the Spanish capital, Madrid, in support of the country's public health system. They called for an increase in funding to cope with the pressures of the pandemic
Turkey is reporting record death rates amid concerns a recent surge in infections may overwhelm its health system
And in Germany, some traditional festive markets are going ahead, but with a novel twist. They are opening to drivers - rather than visitors on foot - with each stall operating as a drive-through service
Shops in England can open longer in run-up to Christmas
Earlier, we heard from Environment Secretary George Eustice saying the government was looking at ways to avoid overcrowding in shops in December.
Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said shops in England will be allowed to stay open for longer in the run-up to Christmas and in January.
Local authorities will be able to temporarily waive the rules restricting retail opening hours and shopkeepers and councils will decide how long stores will stay open, he said.
The new rules would run from Monday to Saturday.
Jenrick said the relaxation of the rules would allow shopping to be "more pleasant and safer".
Sturgeon: I won't have Christmas dinner with my parents
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she will not have an "indoor Christmas dinner" with her parents this year to avoid putting them at risk from coronavirus.
"I've not seen my
parents since July and I would dearly love to see them today and at Christmas,
but I don't want to put them at risk when a vaccine is so close," she told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
"We might go and have a family walk somewhere, but the idea ...of
an indoors Christmas dinner is something we will not do this year."
In Scotland, three households will be allowed to form a bubble and mix inside their homes between 23 and 27 December.
However, Sturgeon said: "The default
advice I would give is that if you can manage it over Christmas, not to come
together with other households."
For more detail on the rules over Christmas across the UK see our explainer.
Fauci warns of ‘uptick’ after Thanksgiving travel
As Americans return home from their Thanksgiving holidays, there is concern about the spread of coronavirus in a country already struggling to contain the pandemic.
As we reported earlier, the top infectious diseases expert in the US, Dr Anthony Fauci, has said the the country “may see a surge upon a surge” of coronavirus infections in the next two or three weeks.
Health experts had called for people to spend Thanksgiving at home, but this week US airports marked their busiest period since mid-March.
Anywhere from 800,000 to more than one million travellers passed through US airport checkpoints on any day during the past week, official transport statistics showed.
"There is almost certainly going to be an uptick because of what has happened with the travel," Dr Fauci told US broadcaster CNN.
The US has already recorded more than 13.3 million infections and 266,875 deaths, the highest figures in the world on both counts.
Sunday trading hours could be extended to avoid overcrowding - minister
Eustice is also asked about newspaper reports that shops could be allowed to open 24 hours a day, seven days a week in the run-up to Christmas
He tells the BBC the government is “looking at a range of measures to try to ensure that we don’t get overcrowding” when non-essential shops reopen.
Ministers want to ensure that social distancing can be maintained in stores after England’s national lockdown ends on 2 December, but Eustice says he is “not aware if there is a decision around round-the-clock opening”.
He says there has been “discussion over Sunday trading hours”, however.
Large number of Tory MPs unsettled by Covid restrictions, minister says
Environment Secretary George Eustice is asked on BBC Breakfast whether more than 70 Conservative MPs may be about to oppose the introduction of a tougher tier system when it ends.
Eustice says: “We’re facing a large number of our MPs who are unsettled by the measure that have had to be taken. We absolutely understand that anxiety.”
The government must convince MPs and the public that “we’ve got a route through this" with the deployment of vaccines meaning we can “turn the corner by early summer”.
“We shouldn’t stumble at this last hurdle,” he said.
He adds the data showing a fall in coronavirus infections “vindicates” the government’s decision to impose a national lockdown in England.
Eustice says he's not surprised if the Labour Party votes against the three-tier system tomorrow, and adds a national emergency is not a time to “play politics”.
Official figures from China suggest the country’s economy continues to recover relatively quickly, a year after the outbreak began in the city of Wuhan. Manufacturing activity in November grew at its fastest rate for three years
Organisers of the delayed Olympic Games in Tokyo have estimated a cost of around 100 billion yen ($960m; £720m) for measures to ensure the event is coronavirus-safe
International students have arrived in Australia for the first time since the country shut its borders to curb coronavirus infections in March. A charter flight carrying 63 students landed in Darwin on Monday
In France, the country’s top court has ordered the government to review a law limiting the number of people in churches during religious services to 30
Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia retail empire is expected to collapse in hours, becoming the UK’s largest retail casualty of the pandemic. The company is likely to enter administration, putting up to 13,000 jobs at risk
A £20 a week increase in universal credit has kept 700,000 people out of poverty during the Covid-19 crisis, says right-leaning think tank the Legatum Institute as it calls for the raise to be extended beyond March
And Northern Ireland is preparing to roll out two vaccines in mid-December, the BBC understands, if they are given approval as expected this week. The Pfizer vaccine, which requires more careful storage, is due to be given to healthcare workers and care home residents while the Oxford vaccine is expected to be given to over-80s
