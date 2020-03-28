Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We'll be bringing you all the latest updates from around the world throughout the day, as Wuhan eases its lockdown and the global battle against the virus intensifies.
Live Reporting
By Alice Cuddy, Katie Wright, Paul Kirby and Matthew Davis
All times stated are UK
Follow us for all the latest updates
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
We'll be bringing you all the latest updates from around the world throughout the day, as Wuhan eases its lockdown and the global battle against the virus intensifies.