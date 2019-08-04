US wakes to another mass shooting

Good morning. The US has woken up to news of another mass shooting, the second deadly attack in the past 24 hours. We'll bring you all the latest from El Paso, Texas, where a gunman killed 20 people at a Walmart supermarket, and from Dayton, Ohio, where nine people died when a shooter opened fire in a busy nightlife district. Dozens more were injured at the two events.

We'll also have all the political reaction as the US tries to make sense of the attacks.