Live
Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.
Summary
- Heavy rain prompts weather warning
- Derby bus station extension plans dropped
- Arrest after woman stabbed three times
- Live updates for Monday 10 June
Live Reporting
By Amy Woodfield and David Pittam
All times stated are UK
Get involved
City pub to close after 90 years
BBC Radio Nottingham
Nottingham's Yates pub is to close, after more than 90 years in its current location just off Old Market Square.
The pub's owners, Stonegate Pub Company, are converting the business into a Slug and Lettuce restaurant to meet "the ever-evolving demands of the high street".
Work is due to start in August, although specific dates aren't yet clear.
Envelope update
Severe accident: A611 Nottinghamshire eastbound
A611 Nottinghamshire eastbound severe accident, from Cauldwell Road to A60 Nottingham Road.
A611 Nottinghamshire - A611 Derby Road in Kirkby In Ashfield closed and queues eastbound from the Cauldwell Road junction to the A60 Nottingham Road junction, because of an accident involving a lorry and two cars.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
NHS appeal for more male blood donors
East Midlands Today
NHS bosses are calling for more men in our region to start giving blood.
The centres in Leicester and Nottingham need at least 3,000 more male donors over the next year.
Richard Pollard from Kirk Hallam in Derbyshire has a rare condition that means being in the sun can poison the blood going to his liver.
Last year he needed 100 units of donated blood.
He said: "I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for the fact that people had taken a little bit of time out of their day to give blood."
Bus station extension plans dropped
Chris Doidge
BBC Radio Derby, political reporter
Plans to extend Derby's bus station have been ditched and the city council is set to hand back government funding earmarked for the project.
The bus station at Riverlights opened in 2010 but it regularly gets congested and the council has been working on plans to add eight bus bays.
Detailed work has now thrown up problems with ground conditions meaning the project can't be delivered with the budget set aside.
The £2.1m of government funding is likely to be handed back.
The council instead hopes to use technology so buses can make more efficient use of the bus station.
Arrest after woman stabbed three times
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
An man has been arrested on suspicion of causing GBH with intent after a woman was stabbed three times in her leg.
It happened in the Burleigh Road area of Loughborough early yesterday morning.
The woman in her 20s told police a man with a bicycle ran up to her, grabbed her arm and pulled her to the floor. He stabbed her in the thigh as she tried to pull away.
She was taken to hospital in Nottingham with serious injuries but has since been discharged.
The 18-year-old remains in police custody.
Watch: East Midlands weather
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
Oh June - we expected more from you than this.
Lots of heavy rain is on its way to the East Midlands.
Heavy rain triggers flood warning
BBC Weather
There's a yellow weather warning for rain with a large amount expected to fall across the East Midlands over the next few hours.
Welcome to East Midlands Live
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Good morning East Midlands and welcome to a new week of live coverage.
Here you'll find all the latest news, sport, weather and travel from across the region.
If you'd like to get in touch with the team you can send an email or use Facebook or Twitter.