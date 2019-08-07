Live
Latest as May holds talks with MPs
Main story: May pushes for cross-party consensus | How did my MP vote? | What happens now? | Alternative ways to break Brexit deadlock | Kuenssberg: Can May bring her critics on board? | Are we running out of time?
By Paul Gribben, Dulcie Lee and Becky Morton
Could tariffs drop to zero?
Details on post Brexit trading tariffs in the event of a no-deal are set to be published later.
Reports last week suggested they could be drastic with cuts on between 80% and 90% of goods, with some tariffs being scrapped completely.
If you need a refresher on what tariffs are and what they aim to do, here's a handy explanation.
Competition concerns
BBC Radio 5 Live
Sally Jones, Deloitte UK’s director for International Trade Policy, has been speaking about the UK's trading arrangements after Brexit and expectations that more information will be released today.
She told Wake Up To Money that industries such as steel, ceramics and agriculture were concerned their products would be "less competitive".
This is because they are already operating in markets where there are already high tariffs under the World Trade Organization rules and also where there is a lot of international competition.
Taking cars as an example, tariffs here can be as high as 25% for component parts, and 10% for finished cars under WTO rules, she said. "If we chose to set a zero tariff on those components and finished cars for import into the UK then you would see competition for our plants in Sunderland and similar would be increased".
Kinnock says talks with ministers were "constructive"
BBC News Channel
Labour MP Stephen Kinnock says he had "constructive talks" with cabinet ministers David Lidington and Michael Gove and the prime minister's chief of staff Gavin Barwell.
He says he raised the need for the prime minister to take no deal off the table, as well as discussing his preferred option of a Norway-style agreement, which would see a close relationship with the European Union.
He told BBC News: “It’s time for all parties to come together in the national interest."
Government guidance on second referendum 'wrong' - Grieve
Former attorney general Dominic Grieve has rejected government claims that it would take more than a year to organise another referendum.
The Conservative MP, who is a supporter of the People's Vote campaign, said: "The timetable put forward by the government is simply wrong and they must be aware of it themselves."
He says another referendum could be carried out "swiftly and within a limited extension of Article 50".
Which MPs have had talks in Westminster?
The prime minister has been meeting senior MPs on all sides of the Brexit debate since Wednesday evening.
Find out who has been involved in talks from our timeline.
PM says 'door remains open' to Corbyn meeting
The prime minister has written to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to say his call for a no deal Brexit to be ruled out before he meets her is an "impossible condition".
Theresa May says it is "not within the government's power" to rule out a no deal.
However, she says her "door remains open" and she would be "happy to discuss" Mr Corbyn's own proposals on Brexit.
Lucas responds to photographed 'wish list'
Over the years, photographer @PoliticalPics has managed to catch a glimpse of many important - and often secret - documents making their way up and down Whitehall.
Earlier today he snapped the wish list of Green MP Caroline Lucas, as she went into her meeting with the prime minister.
Now the former Green Party leader responded with the tongue-in-cheek tweet: "It's almost as if I wrote down everything I've been saying for the last two years #NothingHasChanged"
Westminster talks
MPs and ministers are still being sighted in Whitehall as Theresa May continues holding talks over what to do next on Brexit.
They have been shown a civil service assessment with details about how long it would take to organise another referendum.
A Downing Street spokeswoman stressed that government policy was still that no further referendum will be held.
Home secretary criticises 'disrespectful' tweet
Home Secretary Sajid Javid has criticised a tweet from a Guardian columnist which references calculations that the Leave vote has been declining - in part due to older Leave supporters dying.
Polly Toynbee was tweeting about her column, which discusses estimates that the Leave vote has been shrinking by about 1,350 a day.
Mr Javid retweeted her along with the comment: "How utterly disrespectful".
The calculation, conducted on behalf of the People's Vote campaign, takes into account the number of mainly Leave voters who have died, and mainly Remain voters who have reached voting age.
The survey predicted that - assuming no voters changed their mind - demographic factors alone were causing the Leave majority to shrink by almost half a million a year.
Scotland to hire '120 more police officers' for Brexit
The Scottish government's Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said planning for Brexit has been a "game-changer" for the country's police force.
More officers will be recruited this year "to ensure capacity and resilience is in place to prepare against a range of contingencies associated with Brexit".
Mr Yousaf was speaking about budget plans at the justice sub-committee on policing at Holyrood.
PM to miss World Economic Forum in Davos
Chris Mason
Political Correspondent
The prime minister will not attend the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos next week.
Downing Street said "she’ll be focused on matters here".
Government explores how long referendum would take
Chris Mason
Political Correspondent
The government has produced "a very short paper setting out the factual detail on the number of months required" to hold another referendum, Downing Street has said.
This was "produced to inform the expected discussion" with the MPs who have been to see the PM and other ministers.
A government source told me it suggests "in excess of a year" would be needed before another referendum.
The document was a single side of A4 paper and it won’t be published. It doesn’t, I understand, include a discussion of the question.
IMF: No deal Brexit 'biggest risk to Britain's economy'
A spokesman for the International Monetary Fund - the organisation made up of 189 countries and which strives for global financial stability - has said Brexit without a deal is the "most significant near-term risk to the UK economy".
According to Reuters, spokesman Gerry Rice said all Brexit outcomes will entail costs.
Cooper and Benn adamant about 'no deal'
BBC's political editor tweets...
Corbyn tells MPs not to speak to government
Sky News reporter Aubrey Allegretti has tweeted a letter from Jeremy Corbyn, in which the Labour leader urges MPs not to contact the government until the no-deal option is taken off the table.
Mr Corbyn said he personally would not meet with Mrs May to talk about the future of Brexit until she ruled out the prospect of a "disastrous" no-deal exit.
In his letter, he wrote: "The Prime Minister has offered to open talks with Opposition Parties, however, I have been absolutely clear that any starting point for talks about breaking the Brexit deadlock must be on the provision that the threat of a disastrous 'no deal' outcome is ruled out."
He goes on to write: "I urge colleagues to respect that condition and refrain from engagement with the government until 'no deal' is taken off the table."
Earlier today Labour MPs Yvette Cooper and Hilary Benn, who chairs the Brexit select committee, went to speak to the government.
The six possible next steps
Confused about where we could head next? Here's a handy reminder of the different options being explored around Westminster:
Failing that, here's a simple guide to the UK leaving the EU.
'Damage limitation' fears for Irish government
The Republic of Ireland's foreign affairs minister has said a no-deal Brexit would have to become "an exercise in damage limitation".
Speaking in the Irish parliament, Simon Coveney said: "It would be impossible in a no-deal scenario to maintain the current seamless arrangements between the EU and UK across a full range of sectors, which is currently facilitated by our common EU membership."
Mr Coveney said the EU would continue to seek to be as helpful as possible but that the Withdrawal Agreement was not open for renegotiation.
"The backstop is an essential part of the Withdrawal Agreement," he added.
"It acts as an insurance policy, to ensure that there is no hard border on this island following Brexit. It is essential."
Whittingdale: Meeting with PM was 'constructive'
Tory MP John Whittingdale says he and other senior MPs have had a "constructive meeting" with Theresa May - adding that he feels optimistic a deal that appeals to Conservatives and the DUP can be reached.
Caroline Lucas's wish list
Green MP Caroline Lucas was among the first people to see the prime minister this morning, meeting at 09:00 GMT at Downing Street.
Photographer @PoliticsPics managed to get a glance at her wish list going into the meeting.
Among Ms Lucas's points to raise with the PM were:
Boles warns May against forcing MPs to block plan
Norman Smith
Assistant political editor
Senior Tory MP Nick Boles is seeking to secure parliamentary backing for a bill that would force the government to delay Article 50.
The measure would kick in if Mrs May was unable to get a Brexit deal through the Commons by the end of February.
Mr Boles said he believed a number of Cabinet ministers - including the chancellor - support his plan.
He also said ministers outside the Cabinet had told him they would resign if forced to oppose the measure.
Mr Boles has decided to drop his previous plan to give the Liaison Committee the power to introduce a new draft bill after it was widely criticised by members of the committee.
It's thought Mr Boles' proposal - if accepted by the speaker - would be voted on ahead of Mrs May's statement to MPs on her Brexit plans on 29 January.
Mr Boles made his comments in an interview with the Political Thinking podcast - published tomorrow.