Latest as May holds talks with MPs

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Sally Jones, Deloitte UK’s director for International Trade Policy, has been speaking about the UK's trading arrangements after Brexit and expectations that more information will be released today.

She told Wake Up To Money that industries such as steel, ceramics and agriculture were concerned their products would be "less competitive".

This is because they are already operating in markets where there are already high tariffs under the World Trade Organization rules and also where there is a lot of international competition.

Taking cars as an example, tariffs here can be as high as 25% for component parts, and 10% for finished cars under WTO rules, she said. "If we chose to set a zero tariff on those components and finished cars for import into the UK then you would see competition for our plants in Sunderland and similar would be increased".