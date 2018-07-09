Cave rescue paused as eighth boy saved
- Eight boys have now been rescued from the cave after two-day operation, Navy Seals say
- The four boys brought out on Monday are "cold but ok", source tells BBC
- Four others were rescued on Sunday and are said to be in "good health"
- The mission is expected to resume on Tuesday - five people remain trapped
- The identities of those evacuated have not been disclosed
- The 12 boys and their coach were trapped by floods two weeks ago
Live Reporting
By Anna Jones, Heather Chen, Mal Siret, Kevin Ponniah, Yvette Tan and Joel Gunter
All times stated are UK
Efforts to rescue the remaining four boys and their coach trapped in flooded caves in northern Thailand have been suspended until the morning.
Four more boys were successfully retrieved on Monday, bringing the total to eight young members of the Wild Boars football team now recovering in hospital. All are said to be in "good" health.
The decision to go ahead with the rescue - an incredibly complex operation that began on Sunday - was made as heavy rains were forecast to hit the area where the caves are located, near the city of Chiang Rai.
Just days earlier it was reported that authorities were preparing for the possibility that the boys could be trapped in the flooded cave network for months.
Letters of love from the cave
Some of the parents still desperately waiting for news will likely still be taking comfort in the brief notes the boys were able to send out, carried by the divers who have been keeping them supplied since they were found.
In the notes, they told their parents not to worry, but that they were looking forward to coming home.
No basil stir-fry for rescued boys, yet
Some of the four boys rescued on Sunday had asked for a Thai basil stir-fry dish called Pad Krapao. Usually made with pork or chicken, and topped with a crispy fried egg, it's a delicious comfort food.
Unfortunately, that demand will have to wait, as authorities say the boys' digestive systems need to recover from the ten days they spent without food until they were found by rescuers.
For the eight boys now out of the cave, it will be rice porridge on the menu for the time being.
PM says it is a 'lesson'
Speaking to reporters, rescue mission chief Narongsak Osottanakorn said Monday's rescue took nine hours - two hours faster than efforts on Sunday.
He said that 18 international divers were involved.
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha also visited the cave on Monday to offer moral support. He spoke with international divers, rescue workers and volunteers.
Mr Narongsak said the prime minster told those at the site that he "wanted everyone to take this as a lesson".
Next phase 'will depend on conditions'
The Thai Navy Seals leading the rescue operation say the four boys removed from the complex today are now safe and being treated in hospital, Reuters news agency reports.
They add that the health of the remaining five people trapped is "good".
The operation so far, they say, has gone smoothly, but the next phase "will depend on conditions".
Recap: The story so far
Four boys and their football coach remain inside the caves in northern Thailand after becoming trapped by flooding following heavy rains on 23 June.
Eight boys are now confirmed to have been rescued on the second day of a complex operation filled with risk.
As night falls at the caves near the town of Chiang Rai, read our full coverage on how the operation has been executed so far, and how the rescuers - and the young boys - have been combating the issues posed by a tricky system of caverns and crevices.
Pictures of the rescue
Onlookers watch and cheer as ambulances transport a number of the rescued schoolboys from a helipad to a hospital.
Military police secure the road for a large convoy of official vehicles entering the Tham Luang cave area.
A military helicopter carrying rescued schoolboys approaches to land at a military airport in Chiang Rai.
For more pictures of the dramatic mission captivating Thailand and the world, click here.
'Heavy showers' forecast
According to the BBC weather team, the coming week will bring tropical showers and sporadic thunderstorms to the region around the cave.
Fairly heavy showers are expected until Thursday, likely followed by heavier rains at the end of the week.
Any rainfall could add further risks to an already dangerous and complex rescue operation.
World Cup invitation
The offer reportedly still stands for the boys to attend the World Cup final in Russia after Fifa president Gianni Infantino invited them on Friday.
In a letter to the Thai Football Association, Infantino offered "deepest sympathies and support" for the young team, adding that if they were rescued in time and were healthy enough to travel, it would "undoubtedly be a wonderful moment of communion and celebration" for them to enjoy.
Classmates pray for success
Pupils at the Mae Sai Prasitsart school, which some of the boys attend, react when their teacher on Sunday tells them that some of their friends have been rescued. They've been praying the rescue mission will go as planned and bring all the trapped boys to safety.
Earlier, schoolchildren in the Indian city of Ahmedabad (below) held a event to pray for the safe rescue of the young football players and their coach. They held up placards and pictures to show their support.
BreakingThai Navy confirm eight boys out
After hours of unconfirmed reports from sources within the rescue mission, the Thai Navy Seals have just confirmed that eight boys are out - with four being evacuated from the cave complex today.
In a Facebook post they listed eight boys, referring to them as "boars" because of the name of their football team - the Wild Boars.
What we know
If you've just joined us, here's an update of what has happened on the second day of the rescue mission.
Read our full report here.
BreakingEight boys now out of cave
We have more details from a source inside the rescue operation.
Pictures coming in from northern Thailand
Rescue efforts at the Tham Luang cave system have continued to capture the attention of Thailand - and the world - today.
Here are some pictures from the scene as the second phase of the mission takes place.
BreakingFour rescued today - source tells BBC
A source in the rescue operation has confirmed to the BBC's Jonathan Head that four evacuees have been safely taken out of the caves today.
Eight boys and their coach were still inside the cave system as rescue operations got under way on Monday.
Rescuers plan to bring out the remaining four boys and their coach on Tuesday.
BreakingTwo more ambulances leave cave site
The BBC's Jonathan Head, who is at the cave site, has seen signs of more rescues.
Unconfirmed reports say four more boys rescued
Thai officials are not confirming this morning's reported rescues as they happen, but eyewitnesses have told media at the scene that four boys have so far been brought out on Monday, taking the total number of rescues up to eight.
Reports earlier on Monday said a group had been brought up to a staging area inside the cave, waiting to be brought out one by one to ambulances.
Boys 'essentially pulled through the water'
The expert divers involved in the rescue operation will be doing the majority of the work for the boys as they come out of the cave system, Peter Dennis, from the British Cave Rescue Council, told the BBC.
The boys would remain largely passive as they were guided through the cave system, he said.
"There's been a lot of comment on them needing to learn to dive before they could come out. Well, that isn't the case. They're just essentially being pulled through the water," he said.
"They have their full face mask and their air supply so they can breathe as normal. They have an air supply around their face over this much larger screened mask and that's been the key really to getting the four out successfully yesterday."
Mr Dennis also said he thought the boys would have been lightly sedated by a doctor who joined them in the chamber, to prevent them from panicking during the journey out.
Special classes and support for boys
Mae Sai Prasitsart School, where six of the trapped boys study, will prepare special classes for when they return, school director Kanet Pongsuwan said at a news conference on Monday.
He said the boys would be offered psychological support but would be treated “like any other students at school” to help them settle back in, Channel News Asia reported.
“We’ll never make them feel guilty over what has happened. We’ll not blame them for it,” he said.
First four boys still not named
The first four boys rescued from the cave on Sunday are in hospital and reported to be in good health.
Their names have still not been released and officials say this is out of respect to the families of those who remain trapped.
They are being quarantined on the eighth floor of the hospital in Chiang Rai, to guard against possible infections. Doctors said they were considering allowing their parents to visit and see the boys through a glass partition.
The boys are in good health and asked for a popular fried rice dish on Monday, said the head of the rescue team, Narongsak Osottanakorn.
"The children complained that they were hungry and wanted holy basil stir-fried rice," he said.
Ambulance arrives at Chiang Rai hospital
The BBC's Martin Patience is outside the hospital in Chiang Rai, where the rescued boys are being treated.
There was a flurry of activity there as an ambulance arrived. It was thought to be carrying a fifth person brought out of the cave as the second phase of the operation began on Monday.
Thai officials are still not confirming reports that a fifth person has been rescued.
Second phase follows pause to resupply route
Reports of a fifth rescue from the cave come after a pause in the operation to place new air tanks and tighten the guide ropes along the route out.
Four boys were brought out on Sunday in the first phase, after they navigated treacherous underwater passageways with the help of expert divers. Rescuers are now attempting to guide the eight remaining boys and their coach to safety.
The rescue team, made up of divers from Thailand and around the world, is racing against time to bring the group out. Heavy rainfall is expected soon, and oxygen levels in the chamber where the team were found had begun to fall dangerously low.
Footage shows transfer to helicopter
Footage from the Thai public broadcaster posted minutes ago showed medical teams transferring someone - believed to be the fifth person rescued from the cave - from an ambulance to a waiting helicopter, which then took off in the direction of Chiang Rai, where the four boys already brought out are in hospital.
Helicopter takes off from cave area
Who are the boys and their coach?
So far, four boys have been rescued from the cave, and unconfirmed reports are emerging of a fifth rescue after the second stage of the operation began on Monday.
But the Thai authorities have not released any information about which boys have been brought out, other than to say that they would rescue the weakest boys first.
Here are details of all of those who were trapped.
You can read more about the team here.
BreakingUnconfirmed reports of a fifth rescue
Rescue workers have carried a person on a stretcher from the cave to a waiting ambulance, Reuters news agency is reporting, citing a Thai navy official.
If confirmed, this would be the fifth person to be brought out and the first of the second phase of the operation.
How risky is the rescue?
In a word, very.
The cave complex is a snaking system of caverns and crevices which pose a range of problems for rescuers.
Here's more on the route they will take and quite how hazardous it is.
'Resilient and mind-blowing humans'
One Twitter user paid tribute to the resilience of the boys, sharing a sentiment many have expressed over the past week.
Freed boys 'happy and well'
The freed boys are "happy and well" and are at Chiang Rai's Prachanukroh hospital.
They will be quarantined "for a while" over concerns of infection, said the head of the rescue mission, Narongsak Osotthanakorn.
"Doctors are determining if the families can visit from afar, like through the glass. We're discussing with the specialists," he said.
A town waits
Banners thanking the rescuers can be seen across Chiang Rai. Here's one from Mae Sai district, home to several of the boys.
A long journey in the dark
Here's a reminder of the long journey the young boys face to escape the cave.It's an 11-hour round trip for the expert divers - six hours into the cave and five hours out. The route out is the same one the boys will have to make. And it's hard.
Good wishes, from London to Thailand
The plight of the Thai boys has captured the attention of people around the world. Here's good wishes posted on a customer information board at London's Angel underground station
Only four more boys?
According to Thai news outlet the Bangkok Post, four more boys will be rescued from the cave today.
That means five may have to wait at least one more day underground.
Some pictures from the scene
Ambulances, police and rescue workers were busy at work on Monday in Tham Luang.
Just sharing this touching viral cartoon
This cartoon has been making the rounds on Thai Facebook and Twitter.
The animal the diver is carrying is a boar piglet - the boys are all in a football team called the Wild Boars and they've been widely called the boars throughout their ordeal.
Catching up
If you're only tuning in now, here's a quick recap of all that's happened so far on Monday:
Locals wait and hope
The mood is tense in Mae Sai, the closest town to the caves, as people wait for any further news of the boys' safety. Our colleagues have spent some time with local people.
Massive Chinese interest in the rescue
The search is still generating huge interest on the Chinese internet.
On the popular Sina Weibo micro-blogging site, the story is seeing thousands of comments from users who are actively sharing state media coverage. Lots of Weibo users are sharing messages of hope and support.
"Watching this unfold from China and hoping for the best for these innocent lives. A huge thumbs up for rescuers too," wrote Weibo user Cin Chai from Beijing.
"The boys look like they are my brother's age and this tears me," shared another user. "I only hope that the rest of the rescue operation goes smoothly. They have come so far already."
Media complaints
Rescue officials have complained about the behaviour of some of the hundreds of media personnel covering the rescue, accusing some outlets of hacking into authorities' radio frequencies and publishing inaccurate information. They also accused another media outlet of flying a drone, which they say affected the take-off of a rescue helicopter.
Elon Musk's 'kid-size submarine'
Elon Musk, who has offered to do what he can to aid to the rescue, has posted videos on Twitter showing a metallic pod that could be used to help rescue the boys. He had previously said the "kid-size" submarine was light enough to be carried by two divers and small enough to get through narrow gaps.
However, it is unclear how effective this would be, or if it will in fact be used.