Cave rescue paused as eighth boy saved

Efforts to rescue the remaining four boys and their coach trapped in flooded caves in northern Thailand have been suspended until the morning.

Four more boys were successfully retrieved on Monday, bringing the total to eight young members of the Wild Boars football team now recovering in hospital. All are said to be in "good" health.

The decision to go ahead with the rescue - an incredibly complex operation that began on Sunday - was made as heavy rains were forecast to hit the area where the caves are located, near the city of Chiang Rai.

Just days earlier it was reported that authorities were preparing for the possibility that the boys could be trapped in the flooded cave network for months.

With the operation on pause overnight, we will also be temporarily pausing our live coverage. The rescue effort is set to resume on Tuesday and it is unclear if the remaining five will all be brought out together.

Plans are "set for four people, if we bring five we have to change the plan", rescue mission chief Narongsak Osottanakorn has said.

