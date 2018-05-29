In Pictures
Angels and devils battle it out at Bolivian festival
The festival is a fusion between indigenous traditions and Catholicism, as Monica García reports.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean
The squatters transforming an old pub
Inside a derelict pub being transformed by squatters
- 29 May 2018
- From the section In Pictures
Sport World sport: 10 photos we liked this week
A selection of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Sport
Recycling surgical implants after cremation
Photography student Harry Lloyd-Evans photographs surgical implants that are recovered and recycled after cremation.
- 28 May 2018
- From the section In Pictures
The best news photos from the past week
A selection of the best news photographs from around the world, taken over the past week.
- 26 May 2018
- From the section In Pictures
Windrush women: Then and now
Portraits of 11 women that form part of an exhibition by photographer Jim Grover on the Windrush generation.
- 24 May 2018
- From the section In Pictures
A suitcase full of photographic wonder
A treasure trove of quirky street photographs by John Turner capture London's past.
30 May 2018
