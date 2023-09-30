Vivienne Westwood's own wardrobe part of new runway collection in Paris
The partner of Dame Vivienne Westwood has unveiled a new collection at Paris Fashion Week that gives a glimpse into the late fashion designer's own wardrobe.
Andreas Kronthaler and iconic British fashion designer Dame Vivienne, who died last year, were a fashion powerhouse designing together under the Westwood brand. The pair married in 1992.
This is Kronthaler's second collection after Dame Vivienne's death.
Kronthaler told Hypebeast the looks on the Paris runway were based on "all the clothes Vivienne wore and all the clothes we made together over the past 30 years".
And how did he choose from decades of clothes? In May, he says, he photographed and numbered over 200 outfits kept at their home before putting them all in a hat and picking 34.
"Because those are the years I knew Vivienne."
Westwood, 81, made her name with controversial punk and new wave styles in the 1970s and went on to dress some of the biggest stars in fashion.
She was also known as a staunch activist and wasn't afraid to showcase causes she cared about, like climate change, on the catwalk.
Here are the bold fashion choices Kronthaler chose, for this season, to remember their time together.
The couple often appeared on the runway together sharing a kiss to celebrate their show. Here they are pictured in 2019 in Paris.
