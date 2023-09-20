In Pictures: King Charles and Queen Camilla on state visit to France
- Published
King Charles III and Queen Camilla have arrived in France for a state visit.
The three-day trip began with the King and Queen touching down at Orly airport, near Paris.
They were greeted by the French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, before driving to a ceremonial welcome at the Arc De Triomphe in Paris.
At the Arc de Triomphe, the King and Queen were greeted by the French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.
During the ceremonial welcome, King Charles performed the re-kindling of the eternal flame using the Comite de la Flamme passed to him by Mr Macron.
They then laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
French Air Force elite acrobatic flying team Patrouille de France and the RAF Red Arrows performed a fly-past during the ceremony.
Queen Camilla met representatives of local veteran organisations, Scout and Guide organisations, and the British School of Paris.
After these events the King and Queen travelled to the Elysee Palace, where the King and the French President held a bilateral meeting.
The King met members of the public on a walk from the Elysee Palace to the residence of the British Ambassador to France.
Following a tradition set by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, the King joined President Macron for a ceremonial tree-planting in the garden of the British Ambassador's Residence.
On Wednesday evening there was a state dinner for the King and Queen at the Palace of Versailles. Guests included Hugh Grant, footballer Didier Drogba, singer Charlotte Gainsbourg and Sir Mick Jagger.
The King and Queen arrived with the French President and First Lady at the Palace of Versailles.
All photographs subject to copyright.