Your pictures on the theme of 'reflections'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "reflections". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Statue at sunsetStephen Carrigan
Stephen Carrigan: "Taken at Crosby Beach, Liverpool. This image kept simple and using an Antony Gormley statue centre stage."
Maddie Martin
Maddie Martin: "Reflection in a puddle."
Doris Enders
Doris Enders: "Reflection of a roseate spoonbill."
Jane Nicholson
Jane Nicholson: "Having a moment of reflection in our local park in Barnet, London. Sitting on a bench surrounded by water, after a heavy downpour flooded the path."
Glyn Hands
Glyn Hands: "Instead of the ubiquitous selfie, I tried to capture a reflection of myself in a small tarn on the spectacular Three Capes Track on the Tasman Peninsula, Tasmania."
Anna Strzelecka
Anna Strzelecka: "Solitary paddle meditation in Silent Lake Provincial Park, Ontario, Canada."
Shane Barker
Shane Barker: "A beautiful saluki captured in the searing day's heat. She found the day so hot, she had to walk through the ebbing tide to cool off. The bleached-out sea and sky give her reflection greater prominence."
Samantha Rolfe
Samantha Rolfe: "My husband during the pandemic in Ashford, Kent. The streets are empty and it was just us."
Roland Trope
Roland Trope: "Surfers striding toward the Tasman Sea, late autumn, near sundown, on Piha Beach, New Zealand. The pair of surfers captured in this photo were reflected in distinct detail on the end of a wave's run up the beach and before its waters began their turbulent return. As they strode their inverted reflections seemed to follow them until they entered the sea."
Peter Hassett
Peter Hassett: "Red-eyed damselflies laying eggs at RSPB Fen Drayton. The sky was very overcast so I decided to over expose the image to give a high-key effect."
Kim Osborn
Kim Osborn: "Let it glow! An after dark spectacle of lights at RHS Wisley. Wandering around an enchanting route around the garden at Xmas taking in some iconic sights in a new and dazzling light."
Rachael Blakey
Rachael Blakey: "I placed some water drops on to a metal spring, and I captured the reflection of an eye in the water drops. Location: New Brunswick, Canada."
Ian Mason
Ian Mason: "The moment you realise you should have spent a little more time on the calculations you made half a second ago."
Aaron Enloe
Aaron Enloe: "Water lilies reflected in pond at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens in Washington DC."
Aaron Enloe
Aaron Enloe: "The Basilica of Sacré-Coeur de Montmartre reflected in a Christmas ornament during a recent trip to Paris."
Hilary Jelbert
Hilary Jelbert: "A group of us stayed with friends in Wales for the bank holiday. The boys posed like a boyband. Charlotte captured and reversed it and hey presto! Their first album cover."
Emily Pitkethly
Emily Pitkethly: "Our little dog poppy noticed her reflection in the window when we moved to this house and was fascinated by it!"
Chris Coupland
Chris Coupland: "A quintessential summer holiday on the coast at Bournemouth. Not to be put off by the bad weather, myself and my four-year-old daughter left Mummy and her twin sisters at the house having a nap to go explore the beach in the rain."
Peter Lawrance
Peter Lawrance: "This freshly picked carrot gave me an idea for a composite. Adding a springboard to one end suggested that the high-stepping model may walk straight off the end and into the waiting water."
Frank Mccarthy
Frank Mccarthy: "Jersey tiger moth on glass....or else the aliens have landed."
Kathleen Ann O'Donnell
And finally, Kathleen Ann O'Donnell sent in this picture: "Everyone needs solitude and a time to reflect."

