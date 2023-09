Image caption,

Jonay Ravelo and his horse Nivaria look at the supermoon known as the Blue Moon from a mountain in Mogan, in the south of the island of Gran Canaria, Spain. A blue Moon occurs when the pattern of days in a year means there are 13 full Moons instead of the usual 12. Despite its name, the phenomenon has nothing to do with colour - it gets its name because it does not fall in the usual scheme of named Moons.