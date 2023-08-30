Hurricane Idalia's destruction, in pictures
Hurricane Idalia is moving its way across Florida and into Georgia, leaving devastation and destruction in its wake.
Nearly 280,000 people are without power and residents are warned to be careful of downed power lines.
Some areas of Florida have been hit with flooding as knee-deep water inundates some coastal towns.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says 16ft (4.8m) storm surges were forecast in some areas as fierce winds push seawater inland.
Here are pictures of Florida on Wednesday.
Governor DeSantis says that while there are no confirmed fatalities, that could quickly change as rescue efforts continue.
Earlier, Florida's Highway Patrol reported two people had been killed in road traffic incidents during the storm.
"There will be debris," Governor DeSantis warned, adding that some counties will be unable to afford the total cost of clearing areas that have been struck by the storm.
"The state will want to help," he says.
Residents of Tarpon Springs, a town on Florida's west coast, have emerged from their homes to find deep floodwater.
Some are fleeing, taking only what they can carry, while others in the coastal community are out on watercraft taking stock of the damage.
