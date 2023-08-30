Blue supermoon: World gazes at rare lunar phenomenon

A seagull stands on a lamp post during the blue supermoon in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: 30 August 2023Reuters
A seagull stands on a lamp post during the blue supermoon in Cape Town, South Africa

Sky gazers around the world are in for a rare treat as a blue supermoon is making a spectacular appearance for the first time since 2009.

A blue Moon occurs when the pattern of days in a year means there are 13 full Moons instead of the usual 12.

This blue Moon is also a supermoon - when the Earth's only natural satellite appears brighter than usual because it is at its closest point in its orbit around our planet.

But despite its name, the lunar phenomenon has nothing to do with colour - it gets its name because it does not fall in the usual scheme of named Moons.

The lunar spectacle is visible either on Wednesday or Thursday in different parts of the world. In the UK, the best time to see the spectacle will be in early hours of Thursday morning.

In Greece, the blue supermoon delighted crowds that gathered at the ancient Temple of Poseidon, near Athens
In Turkey, it was a spectacular sight as the Moon was seen "hanging" above the spire of the Galata Tower in Istanbul
A plane was seen flying by the Moon as it rose above the Giza pyramids in Egypt
In the sky over Russia's capital Moscow, the Earth's only natural satellite was ominously red in colour
But over Leeds, northern England, the Moon appeared to be "pale"
The Moon seemed to be rolling over an ancient fortress near the city of Rosh Haayi in Israel

