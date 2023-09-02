Your pictures on the theme of 'recycled'

Image caption,

Sandra Moreton: "My husband made our garden insect house from recycled materials, reusing wooden pallets. We filled it with leftover DIY materials, bamboo sticks from the garden, pinecones collected from local walks, etc. A recent addition are the two bricks we found washed up on a beach near Southwold, where coastal erosion meant they had demolished a row of houses. I love the way the tide has rounded the edges of the bricks and the holes are filled with sand."