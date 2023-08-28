Jenni Hermoso: Players and fans support Spain World Cup star in kiss row
Players and fans have shown their support for World Cup star Jenni Hermoso after she was kissed on the lips by Spain's Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales.
Slogans such as "we are Jenni" and "we're with you" took centre stage at some La Liga and Copa de la Reina matches over the weekend.
The shows of support were not just confined to the football pitch. Protests gripped Spain after Luis Rubiales kissed the player following Spain's win over England in Sydney a week ago.
He was provisionally suspended by Fifa for 90 days on Saturday, after 33-year-old Hermoso said the kiss prior to the team lifting the trophy was not consensual, despite Rubiales's claims to the contrary.
The 46-year-old called it "mutual, euphoric and consensual".
Rubiales's refusal to quit and insistence he would "fight until the end" overshadowed Spain's win and the wider conversation around women's sport.
An internal investigation has been launched by the RFEF, but only after it initially said it would take legal action over Hermoso's comments and questioned her version of events.
The RFEF will hold an urgent meeting on Monday. The country's sports court will also meet.
