Your pictures on the theme of 'summer walks'

Callum Jackson: "With such generous sunshine during the first weeks of British summer time, my friend and I ventured along the Green Chain Walk. As we strolled through the expansive Oxleas Wood, we reached Shooters Hill, where we found ourselves rubbing our eyes after happening upon this incongruous, unusually tall pedestrian crossing button. There is an equestrian centre nearby and the horses utilise this unique crossing designed to accommodate those at horse-rider height. These crossings are aptly named Pegasus crossings."