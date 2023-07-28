Sinéad O'Connor: Fans mourn in London and Dublin
Fans gathered in Dublin and London to pay tribute to Sinéad O'Connor following her death at the age of 56 this week.
Hundreds of people went to the London Irish Centre in North London on Thursday, for an evening celebrating the Irish singer's life and music.
Famous Irish faces including comedian Sharon Horgan and DJ Annie Mac were spotted at the event.
Actress Lisa Dwan also gave a reading of one of O'Connor's letters and comedian Aisling Beave gave a rendition of Take Me To Church.
Irish singer Moncrieff said it was "really special" to be at the event in London, while Blanid Lynn, from Northern Ireland, called Sinéad a role model and an icon,
Over in Dublin, dozens of people gathered outside the Wall of Fame to pay their respects to the "beautiful soul" of O'Connor.
As well as talking about how her music had influenced their lives, those who gathered in the Irish Rock 'n' Roll Museum in the Temple Bar area of Dublin also called for her death to "light an absolute fire under all of us" to tackle how mental health and children are both treated in Ireland.
