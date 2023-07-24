Wildfires in Greece, in pictures
Greece has been grappling with searing heat and devastating wildfires, exacerbated by temperatures exceeding 40C, and strong winds.
Fires on Rhodes have blazed for nearly a week, with the Greek islands of Corfu and Evia also reporting fires that remain out of control.
Huge plumes of smoke rose into the atmosphere, visible by satellites.
Firefighters and volunteers have been mobilised to control the fires, while aircraft have been used to tackle the flames.
A firefighter carried a cat and two rabbits, rescued from the fire, between the villages of Kiotari and Genadi.
Some wildlife managed to flee the flames but large areas have been devastated.
Thousands of people have been evacuated from Rhodes.
Over the weekend, holidaymakers were forced to leave their hotels, some without luggage.
Evacuees have been put into temporary accommodation at sports halls and conference centres.
At airports, there have been scenes of chaos and long queues, as tourists wait to be flown out.
Airline companies and holiday companies have been sending repatriation flights to return stranded people to the UK.
The fires have left large areas of Rhodes burnt and blackened and properties destroyed.
As the hot weather conditions continue, there is the ever-present danger that new fires will break out.
