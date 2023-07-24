Wildfires in Greece, in pictures

Greece has been grappling with searing heat and devastating wildfires, exacerbated by temperatures exceeding 40C, and strong winds.

Firefighters and a civilian try to extinguish wildfires near the village of Vati on the island of RhodesSpyros Bakalis / AFP

Fires on Rhodes have blazed for nearly a week, with the Greek islands of Corfu and Evia also reporting fires that remain out of control.

Lefteris Damianidis / EPA

Huge plumes of smoke rose into the atmosphere, visible by satellites.

Maxar Technologies

Firefighters and volunteers have been mobilised to control the fires, while aircraft have been used to tackle the flames.

Nicolas Economou / Reuters
Nicolas Economou / Reuters
Nicolas Economou / Reuters

A firefighter carried a cat and two rabbits, rescued from the fire, between the villages of Kiotari and Genadi.

Spyros Bakalis / AFP

Some wildlife managed to flee the flames but large areas have been devastated.

Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP

Thousands of people have been evacuated from Rhodes.

Over the weekend, holidaymakers were forced to leave their hotels, some without luggage.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Evacuees have been put into temporary accommodation at sports halls and conference centres.

Fedja Grulovic / Reuters

At airports, there have been scenes of chaos and long queues, as tourists wait to be flown out.

Airline companies and holiday companies have been sending repatriation flights to return stranded people to the UK.

Nicolas Economou / Reuters

The fires have left large areas of Rhodes burnt and blackened and properties destroyed.

As the hot weather conditions continue, there is the ever-present danger that new fires will break out.

Nicolas Economou / Reuters

