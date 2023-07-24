Wildfires in Greece, in pictures

Greece has been grappling with searing heat and devastating wildfires, exacerbated by temperatures exceeding 40C, and strong winds.

Firefighter Nektarios Kefalas and a volunteer try to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Asklipieio, on the island of RhodesNicolas Economou / Reuters
Firefighters and volunteers try to extinguish a fire burning near the village of Asklipieio, on Rhodes.

Fires on Rhodes have blazed for nearly a week, with Corfu and Evia becoming the latest Greek islands to issue evacuation orders.

DPA via Alamy

Huge plumes of smoke rose into the atmosphere, as firefighters and volunteers struggled to control the fires.

Giota Lotsari / EPA
Nicolas Economou / Reuters

After tackling fires all night near the the village of Asklipieio, on Rhodes, firefighters grabbed some rest at dawn (below).

Nicolas Economou / Reuters

Over the weekend, more than 19,000 people were evacuated from Rhodes.Holidaymakers were forced to leave their hotels, some without luggage.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Evacuees have been put into temporary accommodation at sports halls and conference centres.

Fedja Grulovic / Reuters

At airports, there have been scenes of chaos and long queues, as tourists wait to be flown out.Airline companies and holiday companies are planning to send repatriation flights to return stranded people to the UK.

Nicolas Economou / Reuters
Fedja Grulovic / Reuters

The fires have left large areas of Rhodes burnt and blackened.As the hot weather conditions continue, there is the ever-present danger that new fires will break out.

Damianidis Lefteris / EPA

