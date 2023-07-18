Heatwave scorches Europe, in pictures
- Published
A heatwave is continuing across parts of Europe, with temperatures on the Italian island of Sardinia expected to reach a high of 46C (114.8F) on Tuesday.
There have been wildfires on the Spanish island of La Palma and mainland Greece.
The World Meteorological Organization says extreme weather patterns highlight the need for greater climate action.
In Rome, tourists and residents cooled off in front of the famous Roman Colosseum (above) and at public fountains (below).
Bologna, also in Italy, saw similar scenes - including one man cycling through the city with an electric floor fan.
A beachgoer took shelter whilst on the edge of Ada lake in Belgrade, Serbia.
Authorities battled wildfires in the area of Magoula, west of Athens, Greece.
Forest fires also burned in La Palma, Spain.
