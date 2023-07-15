Your pictures on the theme of 'my hometown'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "my hometown". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Reflected buildingsShane Barker
Shane Barker: "My hometown has changed so much over my lifetime. The reflection, in the rainwater, gives the feeling of the modern urban growth enveloping the old traditional buildings."
Michael White
Michael White: "I was lucky enough to photograph this beautiful Jaguar E-Type in my home city Coventry, which is also where the E-Type's were built."
Heather Schnacke
Heather Schnacke: "My sister and I walking to the 'new' brewery in town. So much has changed since I last lived in Oklahoma. All the nostalgia going back when I do - it's where I grew up and have roots. I don't miss it in truth (except for family) but I am grateful for the lessons it taught me as I got older and found my own way."
Diane McCracken
Diane McCracken sent in this picture of Redhead Beach, Australia: "Love my hometown. This pic captures the essence of life here, with a surfer on the wave framed by a heart-shaped rock."
Elena Raikhlin
Elena Raikhlin: "I couldn't resist not to take a picture of this couple making good memories of Toronto at the Toronto Nathan Phillips Square with the city hall in the background."
Emma Khoo
Emma Khoo: "I took this photo of The Mere, a natural lake in my hometown of Scarborough when I took my aunt there who is visiting from Malaysia. Growing up in my hometown, I used to love the various waterborne activities hosted at The Mere. I now find the serenity of The Mere and the natural beauty of Scarborough offer a much-needed break from the hustle and bustle of London where I now live."
Sally Esau
Sally Esau: "I live in Sheringham, a charming little seaside town on the North Norfolk coast, which grew up around its old fishing village."
Steve Demeranville
Steve Demeranville: "A line of tubas in one of the downtown marching bands captured the colours and reflections of the thousands of people lining the streets for this annual parade held in downtown Asheville, North Carolina."
Gino Galea
Gino Galea sent in this picture of Mdina Cathedral in Malta.
Prerna Jain
Prerna Jain: "There are few countries in the world that can boast of a modern capital city where you might see an elephant on the road. Delhi claims to have more historical buildings than Rome. The historical Red Fort can be seen in this photo of Delhi, my hometown."
Adam Soliman
Adam Soliman: "It looks as if the sun is beginning to rise through an iconic landmark in St. Louis, Missouri - the Gateway Arch."
Conrad Costa
Conrad Costa: "This photograph for me, captures the bohemian spirit of Norwich; 'a fine city' as once described by Nelson himself. The cyclist makes his way into the city centre one afternoon in late summer."
Kerry Hutchinson
Kerry Hutchinson: "An advert from a bygone age on the end of a terraced row of houses near Foss Islands, York. I took it because it harks back to poorer times, when any food that kept you 'regular' was celebrated as a dietary must-eat."
Sirsendu Gayen:
Sirsendu Gayen: "It's a journey towards my hometown, Varanasi. Varanasi, or Benaras, (also known as Kashi) is one of the oldest living cities in the world. Varanasi is a city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh dating to the 11th century BC. Regarded as the spiritual capital of India."
Claire Donofrio
Claire Donofrio: "Every time I visit my folks in the province hometown in the Philippines (as I've lived in the USA now for quite a while), I always told them I'd love to visit our steep farm homestead which is about 30 minutes down and up the main road. Here is my mother picking up cherry tomatoes and a little backpack where she can put the harvest produce."
Christopher Bowles
Christopher Bowles: "A gentleman drives his vintage car through the centre of Bath."
David Harman
David Harman took this picture of his hometown of Birmingham: "A city trying to carve an identity for itself in the midst of a financial crisis for the council, swathes of building work and the pending arrival of HS2. Ozzie the Bull has become a icon of the city for this reason."
Chris Powell
Chris Powell: "Members of Sidmouth u3a together with Guides, Brownies and Rainbows, 60 people in total aged from five to 85 years old, created 234 separate artworks of houses and iconic Sidmouth buildings to create a 6x3m billboard poster as a celebration of the special and unique qualities of 'Our Town'."

