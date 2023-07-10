President Biden visits the UK, in pictures

On Monday, US President Joe Biden made a flying visit to the UK ahead of Tuesday's Nato summit in Lithuania.

King Charles III and US President Joe Biden in the Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on 10 July 2023Andrew Matthews / PA

Biden met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Downing Street.

He then met King Charles III at Windsor Castle.

Here are pictures from the day.

Joe Giddens / PA

On Sunday evening, President Biden arrived on Air Force One at Stansted Airport in Essex and was greeted by Jennifer Tolhurst, Lord-Lieutenant of Essex; Jane Hartley, US Ambassador to the UK; and Karen Pierce, British Ambassador to the US.

Carl Court / Getty Images

On Monday morning, President Biden smiled as he arrived at Downing Street to meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London.

Leon Neal / Getty Images
Carl Court / Getty Images
Suzanne Plunkett / Getty Images

The pair shared tea together in the garden of No 10, as Biden told Sunak that he "couldn't be meeting with a closer friend and a greater ally".

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Prime Minister Sunak said goodbye to President Biden as he left Downing Street.

Returning to the presidential state car, known as The Beast, the president began his journey to Windsor Castle to meet the King.

The car is reinforced to protect the president from attack and also includes supplies of their blood type in case of emergency. It is sealed against chemical attacks, and it can even use oil slicks to fend off trouble.

Sgt Donald C Todd

Biden's visit to Windsor Castle was not a state visit, but there was still a ceremonial welcome when he arrived.

The president's helicopter Marine One touched down and he received a royal salute from the Welsh Guards assembled in the castle's courtyard and the national anthem of the United States was played.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The King and president shook hands.

Samir Hussein / Getty Images
Samir Hussein / Getty Images

The president, followed by the King, inspected the Welsh Guards.

Kin Cheung / Getty Images
Kin Cheung / Getty Images

They were pictured in the grand corridor of the castle.

Andrew Matthews / Reuters

All photos subject to copyright.

