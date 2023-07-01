Your pictures on the theme of 'aviation'

Image caption,

Owen Carless: "Operated by Aero Legends from Biggin Hill, Spitfire MKIX TD314 is the 'cover girl' for a popular workshop manual series on RJ Mitchell's famous aircraft and was a real treat to see at Imperial War Museum's Battle of Britain Airshow at Duxford. I was fortunate enough to capture this image right after take-off for the final display of Spitfires, and just before the pilot pulled the canopy forwards and prepared to put the aircraft through her paces. Like so many of her siblings, TD314 was saved from scrap - on this occasion by Larry Barnett in Johannesburg in 1969 - before being restored in 2011, so that future generations would never forget the sacrifices made by 'the few' in 1940."