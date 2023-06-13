Donald Trump in Miami court on classified documents charges - in pictures

Donald Trump has appeared in a Miami court today, facing charges of mishandling classified documents after he left the White House.

The former President, who is campaigning to win back the White House, arrived at the Miami courthouse after travelling by motorcade from the Trump Doral Resort.

As expected, Miami has seen a heightened security presence anticipating the crowds both outside and around the courthouse.

Throughout the day, people have been gathering outside the courthouse.

Both pro- and anti- Trump protesters have been making their voices heard, alongside members of the media, Trump impersonators and passers-by.

