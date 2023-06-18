In pictures: Robber flies win insect photo competition
A photograph of a mating pair of golden-tabbed robber flies, entitled It Takes Two by Pete Burford from Shrewsbury, has been crowned overall winner of the Royal Entomological Society Insect Week competition.
The annual amateur competition attracted more than 700 entries from 34 countries, with a total of 24 images receiving commendations this year.
Mr Burford took up macro photography during lockdown and publishes his work on Instagram and TikTok.
Gustav Parenmark, 16, from Sweden, won the under-18 category with a picture of a blue-tailed damselfly, entitled Fresh Out Of The Shower.
"Each year this competition becomes more difficult to judge as the standard of amateur insect photography continues to improve," said Tim Cockerill, head judge and senior lecturer at Falmouth University.
"Interest in insects, in all their fascinating glory, is increasing as we begin to better understand the role insects play in our lives, and the role humans must play in theirs."
Marc Brouwer's picture of a hummingbird hawk moth was awarded second place in the over-18 category.
Organised by the Royal Entomological Society, Insect Week runs from 19 to 25 June and you can find out more details or enter the new photographic competition on their website.
This is a selection of the pictures that caught the judges' eye.