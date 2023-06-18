Your pictures on the theme of 'waterfalls'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "waterfalls". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Shed near a waterfallKrzysztof Suchnick
Krzysztof Suchnicki took this picture of a deserted shed by a waterfall in Norway.
Allie Nelkon
Allie Nelkon sent in this picture taken at the Gocta Waterfall, Peru: "Although this waterfall is the 16th highest in the world, it was kept a secret by locals for many years and only became a tourist site in 2006. Locals feared that opening up the site would endanger the mermaid who lives in the pool below. The amazing thing about this waterfall is how close you can get to it."
Tim Forster
Tim Forster: "Caerfanell waterfalls in Bannau Brycheiniog. If you're brave enough (like my daughter was, captured here) you can sit under one of the waterfalls, which feels quite magical."
Graham Woollven
Graham Woollven: "Man-made waterfalls - weirs, have been used for centuries to control and utilise the power of rivers. This weir is on the River Tavy at Tavistock in Devon."
Mark Li
Mark Li: "Frozen waterfalls at Johnston Canyon (nr Banff, Canada) are popular ice climbing locations during the winter."
Marieke Peche
Marieke Peche: "The Maletsunyane Waterfall of Lesotho is the tallest single waterfall in Southern Africa."
Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly: "Iguazú Falls are waterfalls of the Iguazu River on the border of the Argentine province of Misiones and the Brazilian state of Paraná."
Simon Kirk
Simon Kirk: "If you're brave enough to risk the slippery rocks and torrential flow, the sight and deafening sounds from behind the spectacular Seljalandsfoss waterfall in Iceland are breathtaking."
Bill Nix
Bill Nix: "Exploring a cave in the Yorkshire Dales required us to climb a waterfall."
Andrew Ellis
Andrew Ellis sent in a picture of the Coolalingo Waterfalls in Ireland.
Heather Whatley
Heather Whatley: "The very powerful Gullfoss waterfall in Iceland. It is hard to capture the size and feel of being near this power of nature. Stunning place to visit, especially this time of year."
Jonathan Hallett
Jonathan Hallett: "We arrived at Niagara Falls in the morning and a rainbow had formed in the mist thrown up by water, as the Maid of the Mist sightseeing boat entered Horseshoe Falls."
Louise Moon
Louise Moon: "This couple help to show the sheer scale of Dynjandi waterfalls in Iceland - it makes them look tiny."
Harald Loeffler
And finally, Harald Loeffler sent in this photo: "The facade of this downtown Seattle, Washington skyscraper was designed to mimic a waterfall when the afternoon sun reflects off the angled glass."

