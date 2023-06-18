Your pictures on the theme of 'waterfalls'

Image caption,

Allie Nelkon sent in this picture taken at the Gocta Waterfall, Peru: "Although this waterfall is the 16th highest in the world, it was kept a secret by locals for many years and only became a tourist site in 2006. Locals feared that opening up the site would endanger the mermaid who lives in the pool below. The amazing thing about this waterfall is how close you can get to it."