Your pictures on the theme of 'bridges'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of 'bridges'. Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Stone bridgeBruce Carrington
Bruce Carrington: "Once dubbed 'the coffin bridge', this ancient river crossing in the Cairngorms gave funeral processions in Carrbridge[, Inverness,] access to the church when the river was in spate."
Rob Goldsmith
Rob Goldsmith: "One of our resident red squirrels here on Anglesey, using the branches as bridges through the treetops. They only exist here due to the hard work of volunteers who make the island a no-go zone for grey squirrels."
Dennis Clarke
Dennis Clarke: "Looking south from the top of the Forth Bridge."
Steve Farrand
Steve Farrand: "My son attempts to cross the Mississippi on this stepping stone bridge - located as the river outflows from Lake Itasca, Minnesota, to begin its 2,500-mile [4,000km] journey south."
Jenny Griffiths
Jenny Griffiths: "One of my favourite parts of London Zoo is watching the ants ferry leaf cuttings and tasty goodies back and forth over their rope bridge."
Edward Lee
Edward Lee: "Rocket and Sapphire keeping their paws dry, on a favourite walk on the Black Mountain, in south-west France."
Andrew Wardman
Andrew Wardman: "Lions Gate Bridge, Vancouver, under highly unusual weather."
Ian White
Ian White: "Most people only view this bridge when stuck in the daily commute to work - but it is beautiful beneath where the River Thames flows."
Dan Odette
Dan Odette: "On the National Register of Historic Places, the San Rafael Swinging Bridge was built in rural Utah, in the 1930s, for automobile traffic."
Ashley Shelton:
Ashley Shelton: "Steel icon of the Tees, Middlesbrough transporter bridge."
Iain Shaw
Iain Shaw: "The footbridge over the tracks at Darlington station is a little bit of [film director Stanley] Kubrick in an unexpected place. Snapped on my phone on the way to evening class at the college."
Norman Worthington
Norman Worthington: "A bridge builder checking bolts on connecting plates of the Lea Viaduct, part of the Western Distributor Road at Preston, Lancashire."
Stewart Cooke
Stewart Cooke: "Looking directly up at these suspension cables gives the appearance of a giant mechanical insect. Puente del Alamillo, Seville."
Marc Biefnot
Marc Biefnot: "The Thanh Long Bridge, previously Pont Paul Doumer, crosses the Red River in Hanoi. It is a reminder of the French colonial heritage in the Vietnamese capital. Designed by Gustave Eiffel, in 1901, and partly bombed by the USAF [United States Air Force], it is still standing."
Andy Hewson
Andy Hewson: "The London train crossing the River Wharfe, North Yorkshire, in the early morning."
Smadar Gabbay
Smadar Gabbay: "A stroll over the bridge in Lefkada, Greece, at dusk."
Colin Evans
Colin Evans: "Bridge over disused railway through Old Burghclere, Hampshire."
Lindsay Malone
Lindsay Malone: "Suffice to say when coming across this bridge across a ravine in Sri Lanka, none of us was brave enough to cross."
Lizzy Meadows
Lizzy Meadows: "I was canoeing on the Severn. Took my camera out just in time to catch the train."
Andrew Wolfenden
Andrew Wolfenden: "These are koto (Japanese harp) bridges. They are called ji. I think they bridge the gap between Japanese history and culture."
Anindya Phani
Anindya Phani: "The photo was taken in a remote village of the Himalayan region. The end of the bridge was covered with dense fog, just like a fantasy world."
Peter Norris
Peter Norris: "Viewed from the footpath beside the river Landwasser and carrying the Rhaetian Railway near Filisur, in western Switzerland."
Andrew Martin
Andrew Martin: "Isambard Kingdom Brunel described the Clifton Suspension Bridge as 'my first love, my darling'. Sadly, he never lived to see it finished."

